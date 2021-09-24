Frank Somerville Of KTVU Suspended For Gabby Petito Social Media Comments He Told Blogger Richard Lieberman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4m19mQPY3Q



Oakland News Now – Frank Somerville Of KTVU Suspended For Gabby Petito Comments He Told Blogger Richard Lieberman – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Frank Somerville Of KTVU Suspended For Gabby Petito Comments He Told Blogger Richard Lieberman

From Richard Liberman’s blog:

The KTVU veteran anchor was brought into the office (via phone) by ND, Amber Eikel and HR boss, Chris Nohr, and confronted over Somerville’s want to comment on the Gabby Petito homicide. Somerville was to have offered an opinion on media coverage of the case and told by management not to broadcast. He obeyed orders from KTVU brass, but was subsequently suspended.

Update: Lieberman wrote Frank Somerville did not know if he will be back on Sunday night at KTVU for his scheduled newscasts.

And prior to the news of the suspension, Richard blogged this on the same day:

Somerville had another bad night on Tuesday evening’s newscasts, and last week too–in addition to being ordered by Fox brass to stay off social media, his on-air persona was once again disjointed and unnerving. He misprounced names several times, looked awkward and uncomfortable. He was seen, once again, gripping his pen and fidgeting as if he was in some kind of distress. It was tough watching. Somerville was OFF the air both last (Thursday) and Wednesday night. Andre Senior and Alex Savidge filled in for Frank. Fox offered no reason for Somerville’s absence but it was clear something was up. A source told me that Tuesday’s latest on-air bizarro (slightly similar to his May on-air slur and awful misadventure) was not some relapse and that “Frank is ok.” Which was then followed up with a firm un=explained defense. The source insisted Frank was fine yet couldn’t explain why he was ABSENT (again) from the news desk for two straight nights. Again, there is cause for concern. And now, people at KTVU are left having to defend and protect one of their own when there’s a lot going on and taking place. It’s a rough time at the local Fox O and O –for the record, some people, some very BIG people, including some you watch report the news, have been told, almost THREATENED, not to talk to me or else face ultimate consequences. At the same time, the KTVU management –notably, it’s ND, Amber Eikel and GM, Mellynda Hartel have gone out of their way to read Somerville the riot act and try to ward off his various misdeeds. It’s a practice, so far, that hasn’t worked or taken shape and it’s caused much friction at KTVU with many folks who believe Somerville has been the recipient of way too many chances. Somerville would have been away today,(Friday) anyway since his schedule is Sunday thru Thursday so perhaps, his bosses will hope that this latest bruhaha will allow him to breathe a little and have a normal return on Sunday night but that seems sort of problematic now. Nothing is official. As of Friday, Somerville is still working at KTVU but his status is ever more shaky and uncertain. And at KTVU, where the atmosphere is filled with tension and distress; where the HR bosses and suits have taken to INTIMIDATION and THREATS to tthose that dare talk to me, the timing could’t be any worse as Somerville’s travails seem to have re-ignited.

Personally, I am rooting for Frank’s return to the camera, ASAP.

Stay tuned.

P.S.: Richard and I go all the way back to Bret Harte Jr. High School Class of 1977 and Skyline High School Class of 1980. That’s in Oakland, y’all!



