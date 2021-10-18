https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tkqk-IKl6PA



Frank Somerville 99 % Not Returning To KTVU Because Of Gabby Petito Dustup Blogs Rich Lieberman

An interesting entry by long-time friend from Skyline High School Class of 1980

days Rich Lieberman:

“My sources tell me KTVU anchor, Frank Somerville, is quietly preparing for the REAL POSSIBILITY he’s NOT COMING BACK to the Bay Area Fox O and O and has begun dealing with a post-KTVU life with the 415 and 510 area code in his rear-view mirror.

Somerville has been on an indefinite SUSPENSION. A suspension triggered by a major dust-up over him and KTVU News bosses over his want to use a controversial tag line dealing with missing non-White women victims. Somerville has been OFF THE AIR for over two weeks. His MIA status has caused quite a STIR and made for uneasy times both for himself and KTVU staff –not to mention FOX corporate which is dealing with another potential PR FIRESTORM no matter which outcome they partake in on the matter.

A KEY SOURCE tells me at KTVU the general feeling is “Frank is gone. 70-30 percent he isn’t coming back,” said a reliable contact.

Somerville is still MUM. He politely DECLINED a series of texts requests by me for any comment on the situation.

But other local contacts tell me Somerville has begun looking at stations both in and OUT of the Bay Area as a potential “new start.” He’s mentally preparing for the likely possibility he’s no longer in KTVU’s plans. How sudden that equation is? Somerville, according to an industry figure, has even floated the idea of going to Arizona to work there in case a Bay Area TV deal is not in the cards. A KPIX flirtation, which might have been accelurated by the retirement of Ken Bastida, seems a long shot now. Other Bay Area stations have no interest in Somerville or already have anchors in place.” See: https://ift.tt/3FVHYbg

I still think Frank would make a great candidate for Mayor of Oakland, and a great one, at that. We need fresh non-political folks at the helm of this incredible mess of a city right now. If Frank Somerville put his mind to it, he would be really effective. Maybe he just doesn’t want the pay-cut. But then it would be a civic rescue mission.

We’re in trouble.

Stay tuned.

