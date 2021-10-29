France called to release seized British trawler in fishing dispute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXiJfC3fEf0
France called to release seized British trawler in fishing dispute
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
On the Sky News Breakfast menu for Friday October 29th: – We speak with Environment Secretary George Eustice MP about the British fishing trawler seized by …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Sky News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Brexit: ‘They need to release the seized vessel’ Shadow Environment Sec warns October 29, 2021
- Facebook morphs into Meta but is it better? October 29, 2021
- COVID-19: Gordon Brown says millions of vaccines are going to waste October 29, 2021
- CrossTalk | Sudden Poll Death? October 29, 2021
- Jake allen 45 saves vs san jose sharks / Montreal canadiens vs san jose sharks October 29, 2021
- Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers 10/29/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 29, 2021
- George Eustice: ‘These threats are not acceptable’ October 29, 2021
- France called to release seized British trawler in fishing dispute October 29, 2021
- Shohei Ohtani wins MLB Players Choice Player of the Year award | L.A. Angels October 29, 2021
- Kane’s fiery in-ring debut against Mankind: WWE Survivor Series 1997 October 29, 2021
- Pope calls on world leaders to provide ‘effective responses’ to climate change – BBC News October 29, 2021
- Mindfulness coach shares the 5 things she did to cope with breast cancer l GMA Digital October 29, 2021
- Canadiens @ Sharks 10/28/21| NHL Highlights October 29, 2021
- Today Football Prediction | 29/10/2021 | Betting Strategy | DAILY FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS October 29, 2021
- We asked 6 pediatricians 5 questions from parents about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine l GMA Digital October 29, 2021
- Dad creates unique costumes winning Halloween every year l GMA October 29, 2021
- Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Says Give Morgan Wallen Chance to Show Growth | TMZ October 29, 2021
- Stylish Banana Chat || 3 Flavour chat #shorts Afshan Ansari Food Network . October 29, 2021
- 2023 Chevy Corvette C8 Z06: Here’s a Thorough Tour of this Beast! October 29, 2021
- Recent Gun Violence Rattles SF’s Haight-Ashbury Neighborhood October 29, 2021
- Montreal Canadiens Shut Out San Jose Sharks 4-0 October 29, 2021
- Washington Football Team: Calls For NFL To Release Report On Abuse Claims October 29, 2021
- Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers 10/29/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tip October 29, 2021
- French police disperse Paris rally of homeless and their supporters October 29, 2021
- Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic 10/29/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 29, 2021
- Parents More Hesitant to Vaccinate Younger Children Against COVID: Report October 29, 2021
- #shorts#indian street food#How to make a pizza#Pizza with extra cheese#Food Network. October 29, 2021
- NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021
- Troy vs #24 Coastal Carolina Football Game Highlights 10 28 2021 October 29, 2021
- Packers Defense Collecting Their Treats Early | NFL 2021 Game Highlights October 29, 2021
- The Cardinals Must Have Sat Up in Their Chair | NFL 2021 Game Highlights October 29, 2021
- The Cardinals Understood the Assignment | NFL 2021 Game Highlights October 29, 2021
- Biden Urges Democrats To Embrace Spending Framework October 29, 2021
- President Biden Declares Victory With Social Spending Framework October 29, 2021
- Residents In San Francisco Are Hiring Private Security To Protect Their Homes October 29, 2021
- 10/29/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 29, 2021
- Facebook Changes Name to Meta in Embrace of Virtual Reality October 29, 2021
- Barnes 1-on-1: ‘We Knew What We Needed To Do’ October 29, 2021
- Jayapal Sees Finish Line In Tandem Infrastructure Bill Process October 29, 2021
- Encinitas short-term rental ordinance October 29, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog