Former AD20 Candidate, Union Organizer Alexis Villalobos Endorses Jennifer Esteen for Assembly

Ashland, CA — Today, just one week after announcing the support of S.F. District Attorney Chesa Boudin, BART Board Member Lateefah Simon, and AC Transit Board Member Jovanka Beckles, Jennifer Esteen’s campaign for Assembly announced the endorsement of former AD20 candidate and union organizer Alexis Villalobos.

Villalobos challenged Asm. Quirk in 2020, when it was clear the community was ready for a new leader who would bring their values to Sacramento. Only raising $25,000, Villalobos was still able to earn 43% of the vote, an impressive haul for someone with minimal funding to challenge an incumbent. The performance by Villalobos showed that people want a change and are looking for a progressive leader who can deliver.

“My race against Quirk in 2020 made it clear Assembly District 20 was ready for a new leader. Despite having a shoestring budget, my corporate-free campaign was able to earn 43% of the vote. What was true in 2020 remains true now: our district wants leaders who will fight for working-class people, not for the interests of wealthy corporations. That’s why I’m supporting Jennifer Esteen for Assembly. Her experience fighting for workers, patients, and communities against greedy interests makes her the kind of leader we’re ready to elect.”

Jennifer brings the same progressive values that motivated Villalobos to run, and that made him such an appealing alternative to Quirk. From healthcare for all, to housing people can afford, to bold climate policy and deep investment in education, both Jennifer and Villalobos lead with their community’s values first.

“I watched Alexis’ race closely in 2020, and it showed me that for the first time in a long time, our community was using their voice to demand change. Alexis paved the way for a progressive challenger to come in and be victorious, and I am grateful for his support, and with it, I can get to 50% +1 and win a seat in the Assembly” said Jennifer. “We will not settle for anything less than what this community deserves — a representative who will put them above the needs of wealthy donors and special interests. I look forward to working with Alexis to ensure we’re successful in our efforts to bring our community’s voice to Sacramento.

Post based on press release to ZENNIE62MEDIA, Inc., from Jennifer Esteen’s campaign

