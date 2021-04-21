First Unitarian Church Of Oakland: Earth — Celebrate And Save It
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t1ReKvZVqs
ONN – First Unitarian Church Of Oakland: Earth — Celebrate And Save It – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Worship experience for April 18, 2021. In celebration of Earth Day, the Earth Justice Advocates celebrate what we love about the earth, what might threaten our beloved Earth, and what we’re doing about it. Corless Smith and Jeffrey Melcher conduct a chorus of short messages from the mind and heart. Jeffrey sings the scintillating “Dirt Made My Lunch,” and the Crescendo Octet will sing “My Old Brown Earth.”
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
