First Flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Live from Mission Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1KolyCqICI
ONN – First Flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Live from Mission Control – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Up, up, and away! The Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter is set to make history. It will make the first attempt at powered flight on another planet on Monday, April 19. Don’t miss your chance to watch live with helicopter team in mission control beginning at 6:15 a.m. EDT (10:15 a.m. UTC) as they receive the data and find out if they were successful.
