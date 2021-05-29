Fayetteville GA Weather: Thunderstorms, Wind, Friday Night May 28, 2021
ONN – Fayetteville GA Weather: Thunderstorms, Wind, Friday Night May 28, 2021 – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Fayetteville GA Weather: Thunderstorms, Wind, Friday Night May 28, 2021
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY
Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.
Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.
Oakland News Now Related Posts
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Fayetteville GA Weather: Thunderstorms, Wind, Friday Night May 28, 2021
- Oakland Must Build Top Quality Hotel Rooms To Draw Sports Teams Part 2
- Oakland Must Build Top Quality Hotel Rooms To Draw Visiting Sports Teams
- Mayor Of Oakland – Oakland CAO Letter To Alameda County On Howard Terminal Ballpark Revenues To County
- Oakland Can’t Force Visiting MLB Teams To Use Its Hotels. Sports Leagues Have Hotel Relationships
- Oakland A’s Dave Kaval Wants Las Vegas Ballpark Subsidy With Raiders Stadium Bond Problems? WTF?
- Life & Legacy Of F. M. “Borax” Smith – Oakland Heritage Alliance
- Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting May 27, 2021
- Oakland A’s Las Vegas relocation rumors in 2022.
- Making sense of the A’s, MLB & Oakland in May 2021 (*live)
- 5695 Castle Dr Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale
- Black Business Roundtable with Doug and Everett: LIVE from Oakland!
- Las Vegas Mayor Says City Had ‘Great Discussion’ With Oakland A’s Management
- Grand Lake Theatre Reopening Tonight Part 2- by Richard Haick
- Grand Lake Theater Reopens Tonight – Interview With Owner, Allen Michaan -by Richard Haick
- My Thoughts On The Sonic Central Live Stream, By: Vinny Lospinuso
- Howard Terminal Ballpark: Alameda Co’s Nate Miley Says City of Oakland Didn’t Share TIF Estimates
- Alexa Palubicki Sacramento Police Officer Arrested For Filing False Police Reports
- Disneyland Avengers Campus Teaser Trailer By Joseph Armendariz
- Gunman’s Ex-Wife Says She’s ‘Shocked’ About VTA Yard Shooting