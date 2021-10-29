Facebook, Pinterest testing key technical levels as bitcoin remains bullish
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtPMLifE-oY
Facebook, Pinterest testing key technical levels as bitcoin remains bullish
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Facebook #Pinterest #bitcoin Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the biggest tech stock moves of the day alongside Brian Shannon, CMT, …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Yahoo Finance uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Former CCSD Board member trustee reacts to Supt. Jara’s termination October 29, 2021
- UFC 267 Cold Open October 29, 2021
- Titans @ Colts- Sunday 10/31/21- NFL Betting Picks and Predictions | Picks & Parlays October 29, 2021
- James Harden Just TOYING with Pacers Defense 🤭 October 29, 2021
- Art Cafe thrives during pandemic, new store opening now in UTC October 29, 2021
- Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams 10/31/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 8 Picks October 29, 2021
- Community members react to Ceres couple’s arrest in death of newborn daughter October 29, 2021
- Dog owner reacts to the release of alleged dog killer October 29, 2021
- Pittsburg Community Demands Action After Student Wore KKK Costume at School October 29, 2021
- UFC 267 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 October 29, 2021
- How Boreal Mountain Resort is making history as its ski season begins October 29, 2021
- Patriots All Access Week 8: Patriots Prep for Chargers October 29, 2021
- Army Veteran gunned down in robbery attempt while walking dogs in North Las Vegas October 29, 2021
- What’s inside SANDAG’s regional plan? And how does it affect you? October 29, 2021
- OUR GAMEWEEK 10 PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS October 29, 2021
- Services won’t cover Apple supply-chain sales slump: Analyst October 29, 2021
- Devonte Graham Hits a TOUGH THREE Over Davion Mitchell to Beat the Buzzer! 🔥 October 29, 2021
- FDA authorizes Pfizer’s pediatric COVID vaccine for emergency use October 29, 2021
- Healthy Teeth During Halloween October 29, 2021
- Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves VOL 1 | World Series – Game 3 | MLB 2021 October 29, 2021
- Royal Caribbean announces the world’s longest cruise October 29, 2021
- Virginia’s gubernatorial race in a dead heat as it enters its final stages October 29, 2021
- I-TEAM: Battle over Tony Hsieh’s estate October 29, 2021
- Tedd enjoying funnel fries at the pumpkin patch at Boca Park, reporting the weather October 29, 2021
- CNN’s Alisyn Camerota gives tips to relieve stress October 29, 2021
- Day of the Dead Tradition Takes On Deeper Meaning Amid The Pandemic October 29, 2021
- Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros | World Series Game 3 FULL GAME Oct 29, 2021 October 29, 2021
- Atlanta Braves @ Houston Astros Live Stream World Series Game 3 FULL GAME Oct 29, 2021 hD free October 29, 2021
- MLB Live 🔴 Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros Game 3 World Series October 29, 2021
- KD IS A BAD, BAD MAN! Sent Him Flying 🤯 October 29, 2021
- Denis Villeneuve Opens Up About the Success of ‘Dune’ & the Road to Part 2 | THR News October 29, 2021
- Biden administration to pay migrant families separated during Trump administration October 29, 2021
- WHO calls on wealthy countries to address vaccination inequities in poorer countries October 29, 2021
- Armorer Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Movie Set October 29, 2021
- Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch at Boca Park October 29, 2021
- PREVIEW: Golden Knights hoping for third straight win tonight October 29, 2021
- KD SENT HIM FLYING! Ankle Snatch In SLO-MO 🤯 October 29, 2021
- Thieves targeting Halloween decor across SD County October 29, 2021
- Tedd Florendo at Halloween event at Boca Park October 29, 2021
- Community, former trustees react to CCSD superintendent being ousted October 29, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog