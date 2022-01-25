Ep. 41. Andy Dolich: S.O. What! Success Stories with Summer Owens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHFUkC8jPWc



Over five decades in the professional sports industry, including executive positions in the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB). He is currently EVP of FCF (Fan Controlled Football) and President of Dolich Consulting.

As COO of the San Francisco 49ers from 2007-2010, Dolich was responsible for generating over $200 million in revenue per season

Served as President of Business Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies- 2000-2007, where he led the day-to-day functioning of the team’s business, marketing programs, the construction and operation of the home arena, FedExForum. In his 14 years as VP of Business Operations and EVP of the Oakland Athletics the team set numerous attendance records and appeared in 3 World Series with the 1989 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the Earthquake World Series.

Received his undergraduate degree in Government from American University in Washington, DC, Masters in Sport Management from Ohio University. He serves on a number of sports industry and community invested boards and organizations. Teaches sports business at Stanford’s School of Continuing Studies. Columnist for the Ultimate Sports Guide, co- host of podcast “Life in the Front Office” and co-author of “20 Secrets to Success for NCAA Student Athletes Who Won’t Go Pro.” and LOL, “Loss of Logo” What’s Your Next Move?”

S.O. What! Success Stories with Summer Owens is a series of casual conversations with overcomers about real life and resilience. Guests share their stories including some of the challenges they faced on their journeys to success. In each conversation, Summer breaks down the S.O. What! Success System and how implementing each of the elements leads to success in the face of even the greatest adversity.

The S.O. What! Success System

Overcome Obstacles + Eliminate Excuses + Calculate Choices = S.O. What! Success

Learn more about Summer and how she helps individuals and organizations achieve S.O. What! Success.

