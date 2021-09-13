https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpGkyEYa5Ac



EIDL $2 Million Cap, PPP Forgiveness, EIDL Update Small Business SBA Loans PPP Loans, EIDL Grants

EIDL $2 MILLION CAP! PPP FORGIVENESS EIDL UPDATE Small Business SBA Loans PPP LOANS PPP EIDL GRANTS

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman has announced that there still are billions of dollars left in PPP aid available to small business owners.

Guzman said in an interview with Yahoo News: “We want to see all of the PPPs — $800 billion — get back into the marketplace. We want to see those loans move to forgiveness if they’re eligible, and those lenders have that capital to now re-lend in the small business community.”

Guzman also says she wants the SBA to still help out as many small businesses as they can. Small businesses are still struggling with the threat of the Delta Variant looming over our country.

Just as a reminder, the SBA has multiple programs to help out during the ongoing pandemic, so check with your state’s SBA to see if your small business can apply for a receive a lifesaving PPP loan.

Meanwhile, with Hurricane Ida causing havoc across America, President Biden has officially made one new state eligible for vital disaster relief funds during these times of need.

Congratulations to all of my viewers in the great state of New York, as they have been added to the list of major disaster areas that can receive federal funding following the from last week’s Hurricane Ida devastation.

At this time, both Louisanna and New Jersey have also been declared eligible for these disaster relief funds to help get through these stormy times.

Is your state in need of SBA disaster relief loans to help local businesses combat all the craziness going on? Let me know down below in the comments.

Finally, the SBA is expected to lift the cap on its virus Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) sometime after Labor Day on September 6th.

This will bring the low-interest long term loan available to any small businesses struggling amid the pandemic back up to $2 million.

According to INC, “SBA’s plan to lift the cap has been expected for weeks, and there have been delays. The agency said it would release a revised EIDL application on August 16, and even on August 15 the new application made a brief appearance on SBA.gov, but that didn’t stick.”

This is amazing news for all of my small business owners out there, as now y’all can receive four times the amount of disaster relief stimulus funds that you could have gotten just a week ago.

CONTACT ME:

