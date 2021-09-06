EFF30 Fireside Chat: Surveillance, with Edward Snowden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxVpQHTyqKo
Oakland News Now – EFF30 Fireside Chat: Surveillance, with Edward Snowden – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Event Accessibility: This event is live captioned. Please visit https://ift.tt/3vR65Cn to view captions.
Join us for a candid live discussion with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn, EFF Director of Engineering for Certbot Alexis Hancock, and EFF Policy Analyst Matthew Guariglia as they weigh in on surveillance in our culture, activism, and the future of privacy.
Democracy, social movements, our relationships, and your own well being all require private space to thrive. But state actors and law enforcement reach for persistent mass surveillance tech with disturbing frequency. Privacy activists and ordinary people around the world stand before a growing arsenal of invasive tools in the hands of criminals and state actors alike. Our guests will discuss how mass surveillance changed us and our odds of fighting back.
Find out more here: https://ift.tt/3us7j6z
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Friday Zone Episode 2 Part 1, Post Covid Consumer Tech Communication September 6, 2021
- EFF30 Fireside Chat: Surveillance, with Edward Snowden September 6, 2021
- Labor Day Weekend Motorcycle Racing On International Blvd In Oakland September 6, 2021
- Labor Day Railfanning At The Oakland Coliseum Amtrak Station in Oakland California September 6, 2021
- Oakland Lake Merritt News – David Prorok Warns Watch For Wasp Nest Between LM Labyrinth & Empowerment Park September 6, 2021
- Home For Sale – 5665 Leona St Oakland, CA 94605 September 6, 2021
- Stephen A. & Michael Irvin react to Cowboys’ Zack Martin testing positive for COVID-19 | First Take September 6, 2021
- Zendaya Arrives At The Venice Film Festival For The “Dune” Premiere ! September 6, 2021
- Timothée Chalamet on epic Dune film & why ZENDAYA wants to learn French before Part Two! INTERVIEW September 6, 2021
- Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Poses Together at Venice Film Festival | 2021 September 6, 2021
- NFL Films America’s Game Show On Tom Brady-Led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 Super Bowl Season On NFL Network September 6, 2021
- Gertrude Russell-McMullen: Oakland, Help Locate Missing Person at Risk Due to Dementia September 6, 2021
- New Orleans Belmere Luxury Apartments Deemed “Uninhabitable’ After Hurricane Ida September 6, 2021
- Watch: How Traffic Pollution Drives Health Disparities in West Oakland, California September 6, 2021
- The Optimistic Oakland A’s Report – 09.05.21 September 6, 2021
- Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill Oakland Has Seafood Linguine On The Menu At 1520 Lakeside Drive September 6, 2021
- My Final Day at Dragon Con 2021 – Modified Parade Takes Over Downtown / Last Look at Cosplay & MORE September 6, 2021
- Congresswoman Barbara Lee Releases Statement Celebrating Labor Day and Working People September 6, 2021
- Notre Dame vs. Florida State Condensed Game | 2021 ACC Football September 6, 2021
- Oakland Rockridge Life On YouTube Features Oliveto Restaurant September 5, 2021