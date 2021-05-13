East Oakland Stadium Alliance Seeks To Drown A’s Fans In Water At Coliseum

The East Oakland Stadium Alliance, the advocacy organization that has played an unproductive role in the matter of a baseball stadium ballpark for the Oakland Athletics, continues to push the idea that the Oakland A’s build at the dangerous site that is the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Complex.

The photo above that marks this blog post is from 81st Avenue, in East Oakland, and near the Oakland Coliseum. That’s just a taste of the wet future forecast for that area of Oakland.

Moreover, the East Oakland Stadium Alliance is fully aware that their demands can be met at Howard Terminal, but have elected to go full-on horse-patudy, and not make a single move toward a resolution that would be in the organization’s favor. But let’s take up the matter of what’s wrong with the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Complex.

The rising sea level of water has been a growing problem. It’s to the point that Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said, two years ago, that building at the Coliseum was “not an option” because (my words from here) in 20 years, it would be six-feet under.

The problem is detailed in something called the Oakland Sea Level Rise Plan. This little-talked-about document should be required reading for every Oakland A’s fan, and every Oaklander. It lays out the fact that sea level is rising in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is reaching levels such that in 19 years, the Coliseum property will add 72 inches of water.

That’s what this photo, taken from the report, shows:

The dark blue part of the Oakland Sea Level Rise Plan map represents the area of highest sea level rise: East Oakland, and within it, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Complex, and the Oakland Airport. Moreover, the other problem, not seen in the photo, is that the Coliseum Complex has a lower elevation than Howard Terminal, which also has the sea level problem, but to a much lesser degree than at the Coliseum. Dave Kaval said “In terms of rising sea level, the Coliseum is actually tougher to deal with. For one thing, it has a lower elevation, and then there are the creeks. One of the reasons we are incorporating a large park and restored wetlands is so that we can accommodate sea level rise. We want to be a steward of the area.”

The Sierra Club, which claims to be some champion of the Oakland environment, pushed for the Coliseum over Howard Terminal, failing to note the sea level problem. The sea level problem at the Coliseum was not missed by AcClimate-West, which wrote:

Damon Slough, a 25-foot wide canal of sluggish brown water skirting the Oakland Coliseum’s northern parking lot, is easy to overlook. The slough rises and ebbs underneath the feet of A’s fans as they cross the pedestrian bridge from BART’s Coliseum station to the ballpark. Below the bridge, amid the smell of warm churros and murmur of voices selling scalped tickets, the slough’s straightened concrete channel runs north along the railroad tracks, passing rusty sheet metal warehouses and barbed wire-fenced gravel lots before elbowing west around the Coliseum parking lot. A few blocks away Amtrak riders heading up and down state, and the drivers of big-rigs and sedans on Interstate 880, whiz by mere feet above the slough’s oil-slicked chocolate water and bobbing plastic. With sea levels rising, flooding may force these thousands of commuters to pay attention to Damon Slough soon enough. As tides from the San Francisco Bay push further and further into the slough, water will creep closer and closer to the Coliseum area and the transportation serving it. But water won’t just be coming from the Bay. It will also be coming, as it already does, from the hills, gathering heft as rain falls into creeks and channels and runs through the Oakland flats before dumping into the slough.

It’s clear that the East Oakland Stadium Alliance sadly plays games with the truth, and in the process, is pushing a plan that will only endanger thousands of Oakland A’s fans for years to come. The East Oakland Stadium Alliance knows that the Howard Terminal Infrastructure District will produce enough tax increment financing revenue to rebuild the trucking area at Howard Terminal, nearby – they just don’t mention that in public.

Maybe planning for a positive future scares the organization? Well, East Oakland Stadium Alliance must stop being scared. The East Oakland Stadium Alliance is unknowingly chasing away millions in unsecured property value from trucks that would be roped into the tax district’s arms, producing TIF revenue that can help its clients and keep the A’s in Oakland at Howard Terminal.

Stay tuned.

Oakland Sea Level Rise Plan… by Zennie Abraham

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month May 2021 (171) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)