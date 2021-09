https://youtu.be/Fhbwk9Q8f7I

Dragon Con 2021 More Like Atlanta Comic Con And Hollywood Than Ever Before – Blame The Pandemic

Dragon Con is back for 2021 and lets face it: the world needs Dragon Con Atlanta. Cosplay can be done virtually but its better in person. As the photos and videos show, that was proven to be the case this year.

But one thing has rang true through all of this Dragon Con: it feels more like Comic Con. The major actors and actresses have come down here, and it feels like Hollywood more than ever.

I attribute that to two things:

1) Over the years since I personally covered Dragon Con, Hollywood has come to Atlanta. Atlanta and the North Georgia region are major players in the Entertainment Industry. Big movie stars live her but also MARVEL COMICS cinematic universe was built here at what was called Pinewood Studios Atlanta. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters was made here and The Walking Dead made ATL famous. That’s the biggest change.

2) The performers need money and so came to present themselves to the Dragon Con audience. William Shatner headlined a number of notables at Dragon Con 2021. Consider Tyler Hoechlin of CW’s “Supergirl” and “Superman and Lois” is a first-time guest at Dragon Con. But there are many others who have shown up and been photographed by fans this year. My college buddy Keith Johnson said it would never happen but it has: Dragon Con has not only gone Hollywood, it is Hollywood.

And that’s a good thing.

Stay tuned.

