Done In Oakland: Howard Terminal Update: Major League Baseball Commissioner Confirms Zennie62 News

Done With Oakland: Howard Terminal Update: Major League Baseball Commissioner Confirms Zennie62 News

Rob Manfred confirmed the news broke here at Zennie62 YouTube / Oakland News Now: that Major League Baseball would seek a new home for the Oakland Athletics.

That news was first communicated in this space on Sunday. On Tuesday, Sports Business Journal put the question directly to MLB Commissioner Manfred: “Both Oakland and Tampa need new facilities, that’s kind of beyond debate at this point…Oakland is in a critical situation,” Manfred said. “We need to find a way to get a ballpark built…particularly in the case of Oakland. We’ve had to open up the opportunity to explore other locations just because it’s dragged on so long. In some ways, we’re not sure we see a path to success in terms of getting something built in Oakland,”

The Mayor of Oakland, who was on my show last Tuesday, said this: I share his frustration that we would like to see this project absolutely all approved and breaking ground. This is not anything new from him. It really is a sentiment he has been expressing all along, while his first choice remains Oakland.”

The Mayor of Oakland is taxing the patience of Major League Baseball by embarking on a mistake-filled and still incomplete process that’s halmarked by a bass-awkward approach where financing is done last and not first. The public, to this day, has not been informed of what kind of bond-issue will be floated, and this delay is the key reason that MLB is sounding the drum-beat outta here.

That is the case, even though SB 293 Skinner, which forms the process to take to establish tax increment revenue and financing, was signed into law October 11th 2019. Rather than immediately start meeting with the County of Alameda in discussing the use of tax increment revenue and financing, the City of Oakland literally dragged its feet until MLB expressed concern about the process in late March of this year 2021.

Only after that date point (March 27th 2021) did Mayor Schaaf’s staff begin efforts to reach out to Alameda County and start the process that points now to the October 26th approval meeting that should have been held late in 2019 or early in 2020.

What was the Mayor’s staff focused on: the political stuff they like to do: arguing over the EIR and the shape of the district on the map. Basically anything but the money math that governs projects like this. You can’t even concern yourself with environmental impact if you don’t have the money sources to pay for its construction and infrastructure improvements buttoned up.

A September 24th document by Century Urban, the economic consultants on the project, continued to communicate the confusion: it does not contain a plan for a bond issue to pay, up front, for infrastructure improvements, and continues the same confusion that has baffled the Oakland A’s and Major League Baseball.

A sad but not surprising day. More about this in the livestream.

Stay tuned.

