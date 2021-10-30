https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdAM6WmT3Ew



Oakland News Now –

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: How High Can They Go?

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

With both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Token over a 30 billion dollar market cap, how high can they go? In this video I look at each and also talk about GameStop and AMC and how markets can be driven by retail investor pumping.

Please leave a comment about your thoughts on Dogecoin and the Shiba Inu Token, and please subscribe to the Kriss Krypto Channel.

Join Kriss on Patreon:

https://ift.tt/3pSXG1o

Join Robinhood and get a free stock:

https://ift.tt/32JSwIo

Bitcoin Mining with CryptoTab:

https://ift.tt/3syGhsF

Earn Interest % on your Crypto Investments with Blockfi:

https://ift.tt/3arBVNu

Join Webull – now trading Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

https://ift.tt/3vWuzLA

Fund your Webull account and get 2 free stocks, worth up to $300.

Kriss Krypto Merch!

https://ift.tt/3GCuPo4

Can send a tip to my Doge wallet:

DPTYf2heK6Dn41V13gJPs79kVKAJxKRfjr

Can send a tip to my Upcoin wallet:

0x397fe7c16E391C15C223d54c5349AcfC8949977f

unMineable alt coin mining (including Dogecoin):

https://ift.tt/3gsgf7T

Code= kjlx-42mq

……………………………………………………………………

I use Binance.us for crypto.

You can join Binance by clicking on the link below:

https://ift.tt/3xdNuSo

……………………………………………………………………

Outro Music:

Bicycle – Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

https://ift.tt/oKTIFM

……………………………………………………………………

All the videos, images and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel do not claim any right over them.

Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Disclaimer: These videos that I create on YouTube shouldn’t be taken as financial advice. I am not a licensed financial professional. Nothing I mention in these videos is meant to be a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, ETF, index, or cryptocurrency. Please consult with your financial professional for your financial advice. I am not liable for any loss that you may experience from watching these videos. Do your own research when it comes to investing and trading to take 100% responsibility for your financial decisions and future.

……………………………………………………………………

#Dogecoin #Shib #Shiba #Doge #Cryptocurrency #Crypto

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (7312) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)