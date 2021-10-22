Doctors Encourage Mammograms After Drop in Screenings During Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WR0UMM42H9U
Doctors Encourage Mammograms After Drop in Screenings During Pandemic
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – a reminder for women over 40 to consider getting a mammogram. Bob Redell reports. Stay connected: Follow us …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for NBC Bay Area uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Oakland Redistricting Commission Announces Additional Commission Meetings and Workshops October 22, 2021
- Tech sector stocks hit after Snap’s earnings October 22, 2021
- Verizon Game Rewind | Warriors Top Clippers in Home Opener – Oct. 21, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Several inches of rain expected this weekend October 22, 2021
- Justice Department Says It’s Cracking Down on ‘Modern’ Redlining October 22, 2021
- Marine Corps veteran disarms robbery suspect at Arizona gas station October 22, 2021
- U.S. struggling with shortage of COVID 19 rapid tests October 22, 2021
- Vallejo Rapper Lil Theze Fatal Officer Involved Shooting. October 22, 2021
- Florida Election Officials Issue Dire Warning On Election Falsehoods October 22, 2021
- Today’s FREE NBA BETTING PICKS (Friday 10/22/21) October 22, 2021
- Boston Beer CEO: Hard seltzer wasn’t gonna grow forever and frankly, we overbought October 22, 2021
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked climate, immigration and more on trip to Ecuador and Col… October 22, 2021
- 49ers Rumors Mailbag: Trade Kyle Shanahan For Picks? George Kittle, Jimmy G Trade? Sign Cam Newton? October 22, 2021
- Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- Giants Rocky Start, Deshuan Watson Rumors, NFL Trade Deadline, & MORE | CBS Sports HQ October 22, 2021
- Psaki on Reconciliation Bill: ‘Compromise Is Not a Dirty Word’ October 22, 2021
- Who is responsible for the cost of going net zero? October 22, 2021
- WASHINGTON vs PACKERS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 22, 2021
- Schiff: DOJ Has A ‘Very Strong Case’ To Prosecute Bannon For Jan. 6 Noncompliance October 22, 2021
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- How to budget for food and housing if you make $35,000 per year October 22, 2021
- Is carbon offsetting a long-term solution? October 22, 2021
- China real estate company Evergrande Group narrowly avoids default October 22, 2021
- Baby returns home from hospital after mom was stabbed while pregnant l GMA Digital October 22, 2021
- Companies that have the resources to navigate Apple’s privacy changes will survive: Cakmak October 22, 2021
- Artist repurposes IVF needles into art to normalize the conversation around IVF l GMA October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin Cooperating With Police in Fatal Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin releases statement on Rust movie set shooting October 22, 2021
- President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster October 22, 2021
- Milken’s chief economist on Fed’s new restrictions for officials October 22, 2021
- Should You Buy in India? New MacBook Pro 2021 M1 Pro & M1 Max 14″ 16 inch October 22, 2021
- 23andme CEO on deal to buy Lemonaid: I love Lemonaid for the pharmacy component October 22, 2021
- Tilt more toward value stocks in the markets: Greenwich Wealth Management CIO October 22, 2021
- Industry expert predict chip shortage to persist through next year October 22, 2021
- WARNING! DISTURBING! Retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner was wounded and another person died October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog