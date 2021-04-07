Deshaun Watson, Tony Buzbee Lawsuit Ashley Solis Press Conference, Black, Latino Men Comment Live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myn9tYuxFuE



This started spontaneously and after Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 on YouTube Oakland News Now News Commentary Channel livestreamed the Tony Buzbee Press Conference, where he introduced Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Accuser and massage therapist Ashley Solis.

I did not plan to cause what happened next: four men, three black and one Latino, accepted my open, public, anyone can join StreamYard room link invitation to talk about what they saw on camera. Regular Zennie62 viewer and investor David Kompton was joined by Dennis Brown, Clarence, and Pete, who’s Latino. By their backgrounds, and our shared history and experiences as black men, a different view of the Deshaun Watson, Tony Buzbee Lawsuit Ashley Solis Press Conference emerged that one you see on cable sports television.

ESPN and the NFL Network, in particular, do not mention race directly in their comments on this subject, when race plays a giant role in many ways. Their approach is from another time – there are people and corporations who have no problem with this kind of conversation in the wake of George Floyd, and the giant number of black and Latino men who have been falsely accused of actions, and in horrifying cases incarcerated for nothing.

I have talked about the murder of my cousin Fred Lane, Jr., as one example because his wife claimed Fred, Jr. was being violent toward her. But, as the investigation revealed, and we knew, she was lying and trying to kill him for money and for his knowledge that she went and robbed a bank (something he was not involved in nor would ever do).

Keep all of that in mind as you watch the video from our livestream.

