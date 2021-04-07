Deshaun Watson Massage Therapist Jasmine Brooks Calls Tony Buzbee Liar On Text Messages

The Tony Buzbee parade of new examples pointing to a high-tech lawsuit-based lynching attempt on Deshaun Watson on the part of the Houston Super Lawyer continues. Jasmine Brooks , a massage therapist who had the Houston Texans QB has her client, and who’s text messages were used in an attempt to make Watson look like he was seeking sexual favors from other massage therapists, took to Instagram to say, basically, that Tony Buzbee was lying. Here’s her words:

Hey guys, I’m sure many of you are aware of the recent news regarding Deshaun Watson, an athlete I formally worked with, and many have heard my name mentioned in evidence manipulated to be used against him. The following post serves as my statement regarding the allegations and misinformation that has been circulating around the media.

The message thread is a conversation between myself and one of my closest friends. I simply shared that I had already stopped working with Deshaun, for reasons unrelated to his current pending case (s), and that the last few months I had been hearing various things from another therapist who has also worked on him several times. However, none of those reasons included any of these accusations he’s facing now, as I had no knowledge of any of those allegations prior to the news break.

I do not know any of the victims personally, nor was the correspondence a shared conversation between a victim and myself. I am unsure how my text to a friend got taken out of context, sent around, and used for this situation. Buzbee is playing a very dirty game and manipulating words to work in favor of his clients. This deceptive use of my unrelated conversation does not change the fact that I haven’t had a bad experience with Deshaun Watson. In my three years of working with him he has always been a professional. My reasons for ending our professional relationship were simply due to my personal preference of not liking to work behind other therapists – as many of us don’t. Additionally, I have other work and clients that took priority over my shared treatment of Watson, and thought it best his other therapists take over.

As far as the esthetician, there was an esthetician in September that posted Watson’s phone number on her public Instagram page. My warning to Deshaun was that he needs to be more careful who he works with because he doesn’t know everybody’s intentions and some people will use his name for publicity, just as they are now (doing).