Deshaun Watson Lawyer Rusty Hardin Goes Hardball vs Tony Buzbee In Lawsuit To Name Accusers
Well, Rusty Hardin is starting his round of hardball after Tony Buzbee has had too much gleeful joy in trying to destroy Deshaun Watson for being an uppity black NFL quarterback. (That’s really what this is about, because the lawsuits are sham, and Ms. Ashley Solis press conference claims that her business suffered are already disproved.) Rusty Hardin issued this statement and the lawsuit document, after it.
We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court.
4/8/2021 9:06 AM
Marilyn Burgess – District Clerk Harris County
Envelope No. 52247089
By: SIMONE MILLS
Filed: 4/8/2021 9:06 AM
CAUSE NO. 2021-15937
JANE DOE, § IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
Plaintiff :
VS. : HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS
DESHAUN WATSON, :
Defendant. : 334TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DEFENDANT DESHAUN WATSON’S
SPECIAL EXCEPTION TO PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION,
MOTION FOR EMERGENCY HEARING, AND MOTION TO STRIKE
Pursuant to Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 91, Defendant Deshaun Watson (“Mr. Watson’) files this Special Exception to Plaintiffs Original Petition, Motion for Emergency Hearing, and Motion to Strike, and shows the Court the following:
INTRODUCTION
Plaintiffs counsel’s incessant public attacks on Mr. Watson have not stopped. Lacking the desire to present his case in a court of law — where concepts of fundamental fairness apply — Mr. Buzbee is intent on conducting discovery by Facebook and trial by press conference. He is asking the public to act as judge and jury without ever allowing Mr. Watson to responsibly respond. Because Plaintiffs counsel filed the actions anonymously, Mr. Watson’s counsel can only speculate about Plaintiff’s identity. Yet, it would be wildly irresponsible for Mr. Watson or his defense team to publicly speculate about it. The risk of being wrong is simply too high. A misidentified person would immediately and involuntarily be drawn into a public media frenzy. As such, if Mr. Watson is ever to have a chance at properly defending himself, he can no longer refrain from requesting that the Court mandate that Plaintiff identify herself as required by the law.
BACKGROUND
The plaintiff in this lawsuit, Jane Doe (“Ms. Doe’), has filed this action using a pseudonym instead of providing her real name. See Plaintiffs Original Petition, section IV. Immediately after the filing of the lawsuit, Mr. Hardin asked Mr. Buzbee to provide him with Ms. Doe’s true identity. Mr. Buzbee refused and stated that Mr. Hardin would have to file a motion to get this information.”
Mr. Buzbee, hiding behind this anonymity, has attempted to try this case in the court of public opinion rather than in a court of law. He has held multiple press conferences and selectively released misleading excerpts of alleged evidence to the public regarding the allegations made in this case. Mr. Buzbee has consistently used social media posts to thrust the allegations of this case into public view. He begs people to reserve judgment about his clients, while deliberately and publicly attacking Mr. Watson and seeking to get the public at large to rush to judgment. Only when it seemingly benefits his public display does he selectively release crumbs of information about his clients. Mr. Buzbee is wielding Plaintiffs anonymity as a sword instead of a shield.
Just this week, Mr. Buzbee held yet another press conference, where he continued to hammer Mr. Watson’s reputation with ad hominem attacks on behalf of mostly anonymous women. However, after more than two weeks of being the target of 22 “Jane Doe” lawsuits making similar salacious allegations, Mr. Watson is still only certain of the identity of two of his accusers — the first of whom was known only because she sought $100,000 before filing suit and the second because Mr. Buzbee identified her during the recent press conference.
1 Two days ago, when Mr. Hardin conferred with Mr. Buzbee about the present Motion, Mr. Buzbee suggested for the first time that Ms. Doe might be willing to provide Mr. Hardin her name if the parties could agree to some type of unspecified confidentiality order. However, as explained below, this offer is inconsistent with the law in Texas and is patently unfair given that Mr. Burzbee initially refused to provide the information and has spent the last several weeks using social media and the press to attempt to gain an unfair advantage in this case.
2 Through the spectacle of the last few weeks, Mr. Watson has been unable to responsibly defend himself in the face of overwhelming national media coverage. Mr. Watson’s counsel cannot in good conscience publicly respond to the specific allegations being made because any response would be based on dangerous speculation about the identity of the accusers. It is easy to imagine the harm that would be caused if Ms. Doe was mistakenly identified. Thus, Mr. Buzbee’s public castigation of Mr. Watson has remained largely unanswered for fear that counsel would disparage the claims based on identifying the wrong person. The only way to allow Mr. Watson to properly defend himself is for the Court to follow the law by requiring Ms. Doe to identify herself in her civil lawsuit.
In light of the way Mr. Buzbee has chosen to conduct this litigation, it is only fair and indeed critical that the public, as well as defense counsel, be able to assess the current anonymous accuser. Plaintiffs counsel should not be heard to complain about the media scrutiny his client may suffer as the result of his deliberate actions. Mr. Buzbee cannot claim to be surprised or concerned about such scrutiny because he invited it. He told the media that there are “questions” they should be asking. If so, they should be able to ask them of both parties.
Importantly, Texas law does not permit Ms. Doe to file her civil claims using a pseudonym nor should it in this case. Therefore, Mr. Watson asks that the Court require Ms. Doe to comply with the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure by amending her petition to state the names of the parties.
ARGUMENT & AUTHORITIES
A. Ms. Doe’s counsel has violated Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 79 and 47 by failing to state Ms. Doe’s real name in the original petition.
It is mandatory under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 79 that, when filing a civil lawsuit, a plaintiff “shall” state the names of the parties. Tex. R. Civ. P. 79 (‘The petition shall state the names of the parties and their residences, if known, together with the contents prescribed in Rule 47.”). And Rule 47 requires a party to require fair notice of the claims involved. Tex. R. Civ. P. 47 (requiring fair notice of the claims involved).
In Doe v. Univ. of the Incarnate Word, No. 04-19-00453-CV, 2020 WL 3260080 (Tex. App.—San Antonio June 17, 2020, no pet.), the plaintiff filed a lawsuit using a pseudonym. The defendant filed a special exception arguing that the plaintiffs petition violated Rules 79 and 47. /d. at*1. The trial court granted the special exception, ordered the plaintiff to amend his pleading, and warned the plaintiff that the court would dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice if the plaintiff failed to amend. /d. The plaintiff failed to comply and the lawsuit was dismissed. /d.
On appeal the plaintiff argued that Rue 79 did not “prohibit a party from proceeding anonymously.” /d. at *2. The court of appeals rejected this argument. Instead, it held that “Rule 79 plainly requires a petition to state the parties’ names.” /d. Furthermore, the court of appeals concluded that by using a pseudonym, the plaintiff also violated Rule 47:
Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 47 requires all petitions to contain a short statement of the cause of action sufficient to give fair notice of the claim involved.” “The test for determining whether a pleading gives adequate notice is whether an opposing attorney of reasonable competence, with the pleadings before him, can ascertain the nature and the basic issues of the controversy and the testimony probably relevant.” While [the plaintiff] asserted in the trial court that [the defendants] can prepare a defense because “the facts are well known to [them],” he did not identify any evidence supporting that contention in either the trial court or this court. Nor has Doe explained how [the defendants] can adequately prepare a defense if they do not know who sued them.
Id. (internal citations omitted) (emphasis added).
Here, as in UIW, Ms. Doe’s pleading violates Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 79 and 47 by refusing to state her real name in her Original Petition. TEx. R. Civ. P. 79 and 47; see also De Leon v. City of El Paso, 353 S.W.3d 285, 287 n.1 (Tex. App.—El Paso 2011, no pet.) (recognizing that the use of pseudonyms did not conform with Rule 79). There is no exception under this rule. Nor is there any other rule that allows a party to instead use a pseudonym. As such, the Court should order Ms. Doe to replead to satisfy the requirement of Rules 79 and 47.
B. In civil cases involving allegations of sexual abuse, only minors can use a pseudonym. To the extent Ms. Doe claims that the nature of her allegations gives rise to the need for anonymity, the Texas Legislature has addressed the issue and recognized only a very limited exception to Rule 79’s requirement that a civil petition state the plaintiffs realname. Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code section 30.013 states that a minor seeking to recover damages based on conduct described as a felony sexual assault or aggravated sexual assault may use a pseudonym and is entitled to a protective order prohibiting the disclosure of the minor’s identity. See TEX. Civ. PRAc. & REM. CODE. § 30.01 3(a), (b), (c) (emphasis added). Section 30.013 further states “the supreme court may not amend or adopt rules in conflict with this section.” /d. § 30.013(f). Thus, courts cannot adopt a rule in conflict with section 30.013’s limited permission to use pseudonyms. Because Ms. Doe is not a minor, she cannot use a pseudonym and the Court cannot ignore Rule 79’s requirement that Ms. Doe plead her actual name. See /d. § 30.013.
C. Fundamental fairness dictates that Ms. Doe plead her case as required by Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 79 and 47.
Even if the Court had discretion to permit Ms. Doe to proceed under a pseudonym (which, as shown above, it does not), it should not do so here. The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recognized that in civil proceedings anonymity is inherently unfair to a defendant and counter to the public’s interest in knowing who is using the courts. S. Methodist Univ. Ass’n of Women Law Students v. Wynne & Jaffe, 599 F.2d 707, 713 (5th Cir. 1979). The court noted that:
The mere filing of a civil action against other private parties may cause damage to their good names and reputation and may also result in economic harm. [The defendants] stand publicly accused of serious violations of federal law. Basic fairness dictates that those among the defendants’ accusers who wish to participate in this suit as individual party plaintiffs must do so under their real names.
Id.
While federal courts, unlike Texas law, recognize that in limited circumstances a party to a civil action, after seeking permission from the court, may proceed using a pseudonym, those same courts warn that such plaintiffs can quickly lose this ability by taking actions antithetical to anonymity:
This ruling should not be read to suggest that the Court may not reverse its position on anonymity should circumstances change, warranting a different result. in that regard, counsel and the parties themselves should appreciate that the Court will not tolerate attempts to gain an advantage through the use of the media, including social media. Therefore, should the parties, their counsel, or others acting on their behalf, cause further unnecessary dissemination of public comment about this case, the Court’s position on the plaintiffs’ anonymity, both at the pretrial and trial stages, may change. Doe 1 v. George Washington Univ., 369 F.Supp.3d 49, 68 n.9 (D.D.C. 2019) (emphasis added).
Much like the activity the court warned about in GW/, Mr. Buzbee has attempted to gain advantage through the use of media. As such, the Court should not permit Ms. Doe to remain anonymous in contradiction to the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure that require her to name herself in the Original Petition. D. Mr. Watson requests that the hearing on his special exception be heard on
an expedited basis.
Mr. Watson’s answer to Ms. Doe’s lawsuit is due on April 19, 2021. Due to plaintiffs counsel’s repeated refusals to identify for Mr. Watson’s counsel the real name of Ms. Doe, Mr. Watson’s counsel cannot fully evaluate or plead his defenses to her claims. See Univ. of the Incarnate Word, 2020 WL 3260080 at *2 (noting the inability to “adequately prepare a defense if [defendants] do not know who sued them.”). Accordingly, Mr. Watson requests an expedited hearing on the special exception.
PRAYER
For these reasons, Mr. Watson requests that the Court sustain this special exception and order Ms. Doe to replead to include her real name in the petition. Because Watson’s answer is due on April 19, 2021, and the information requested is required to properly defend Mr. Watson, Mr. Watson further requests that Ms. Doe be ordered to replead within two (2) business days, and that if she fails to do so, her entire petition be stricken and all claims dismissed with prejudice. Mr. Watson requests all other relief to
which he is entitled, at law or equity.
Respectfully submitted,
Rusty HARDIN & ASSOCIATES, LLP
/s/ Rusty Hardin
Rusty Hardin
State Bar No. 08972800
Letitia D. Quinones (Of Counsel)
State Bar No. 24008433
Lara Hollingsworth
State Bar No.00796790
Leah Graham
State Bar No. 24073454
Rachel Lewis
State Bar No. 24120762
1401 McKinney Street, Suite 2250
Houston, Texas 77010
Telephone: (713) 652-9000
Facsimile: (713) 652-9800
rhardin@rustyhardin.com
Iquinones@rustyhardin.com
lhollingsworth@rustyhardin.com
Igraham@rustyhardin.com
rlewis@rustyhardin.com
Attorneys for Defendant
Deshaun Watson
CERTIFICATE OF CONFERENCE
| certify that on Monday, April 5, 2021, | communicated with Mr. Buzbee, Plaintiffs
counsel regarding the substance of this filing. Mr. Buzbee indicated that Plaintiff is
opposed to the relief requested herein.
/s/ Rusty Hardin
Rusty Hardin
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
| certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing instrument has been served
upon the Plaintiff by email on April 8, 2021, pursuant to Rule 21a.
/s/ Rusty Hardin
Rusty Hardin
Stay tuned.
Deshaun Watson Lawyer Rusty Hardin Goes Hardball vs Tony Buzbee In Lawsuit To Name Accusers by Zennie Abraham on Scribd
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Jean Wing, Retired Oakland Schools OUSD Exec, Passed Away, Per Chris Chatmon
- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong Washington DC Press Ccnference
- Launching April 15th “Where Do We Go Oakland?” By Derrick Soo
- Rebecca Kaplan Applauds Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site, Community Sites Mobile Vaccination Extensions
- President Biden Delivers Remarks On Gun Violence Following Two Recent Mass Shootings
- Georgia To Eliminate Most Coronavirus-Related Restrictions; Only 1/4th Of State With 1 Vaccine Dose
- Deshaun Watson Lawyer Rusty Hardin Goes Hardball vs Tony Buzbee In Lawsuit To Name Accusers
- That Photo Khloe Kardashian Does Not Want You To See! | Perez Hilton
- Soft Re-Opening Of Viridian Bar 2216 Broadway In Oakland, California
- 682 Sycamore Street, Oakland, CA Home For Sale
- Quad High – Decriminalization Of Shrooms In Oakland
- Google Funds The Creation Of Robot Journalists – Newsy Video From 2018
- 2021 Oakland Museum Donor Forum: Recent Acquisitions
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Budget Summit That Few Saw
- Guest Speaker: Michael Tchong – Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting – March 11, 2021
- Meet The Oakland Police Chief Town Hall Meeting
- Guest Speaker: Tim Hon – Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting April 1, 2021
- SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With Bike Oakland & San Francisco: Lake Merritt, Downtown SF, Fruitvale
- People’s Choir of Oakland Launch Event – April 2, 2021
- Filibuster 101: An explainer of the Senate rule and reform
Related Posts (YARPP)
OaklandNewsNow.com, Oakland News Now, Oakland News Right Now, Oakland-News-Now.com, oakland news today, oakland news now live, oakland news today shooting, WonderCon @Home, Wonder Con, oakland news now helicopters, oakland news shooting, oakland news now twitter, oakland crime news, bay area news, sf news, San Francisco News Today, oakland crime news, The Think Global Conference, Oakland Mayoral Cadidates, west oakland news now, decentralized finance, NFL Big Data Bowl, Amazon Web Services, nfl.com, Non-fungible tokens NFT, zennie@, oakland today news, Salesforce, Cleveland Cascade Lake Merritt, Lakeshore Avenue, BART 12th Street Station, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan Linkedin, Mark Zabaneh, hearst media services, oakland news today, houston chronicle, oaklandresilientfamilies.org, San Francisco Crime News, @OaklandNewsNow, Zennie Abraham, Zennie, Oakland studio, Oakland United Beerworks, Sun Myung Moon, Hak Ja Han Moon, apartments,zennie62media hoodie, BART 19th Street Station, Occupy Oakland, lake merritt dumping, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Transbay Joint Powers, Salesforce Transit Center, Salesforce Transit Center Park, #OaklandNewsNow, Nikki Fortunato Bas, Lirpa Sloof, #OaklandForever, oakland resilient, Lennox Earthquake, families, oakland raiders news now, oakland news today shooting, Robert G Schock attorney, Mike Lowry, barbara schaaf, Salesforce Transit Center Park, Oakland Apartments for Rent, oaklandnewsblog.com, Oakland A’s Las Vegas stadium rumors, oakland mayor libby schaaf, Anthony Glenn Buzbee, Deshawn Watson cases, Crunchbase, tech startups, Pompsie, MSG Sphere, Las Vegas Strip, crisis actors, Women for America First, Amy Kremer , Swyft Filings, Wells Fargo Bank, Center for American Progress, Stimulus Payment, StreamYard, Bowie Refined Coal, Higher Heights, paid protesters, Miss Ollie’s, Burma Superstar, Perez Hilton, Khloe Kardashian photo, Blogger, Vlogger, Tacos Oscar,Cosecha, Marica Restaurant, The Fat Lady Bar & Restaurant, Chop Bar, astroturfing, deshawn watson signing bonus, Pop-Up Restaurant, Piedmont Ave, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, political power, Black women, Belotti Ristorante E Bottega, Grand Lake Kitchen – Lake Merritt, Namaste Pizza, Lion Dance Café, Pomella, Commis, Mua Webster, Homeroom, Wood Tavern, Cafe Umami Uptown, oakland restaurants, mc donalds, shakewell, olivettos market hall, everette and jones bbq, dorothy king, jack london square, carroll fife city council, Demetrius Verges, NFL 17 Game schedule, NFL 2021 17 Game Season, political campaign, Daniel Craig, 007 James Bond, cheesecake, Rio California, Athletics Spring Training, Preservation Park, Old Oakland, Office Depot, Oakland City Center, jill biden west wing, washington white house,fanbolt emma loggins, frances moody anna mcnair, River Oaks Houston, Ginele Harris, OPD, Brendon Woods, Alameda County Public Defender, Frances Moody, Colleen Quigley Olympian FSU, beyond bright led light as seen on tv, NFL Combine 2021, virtual event, Carla Walter Peralta, Megan Avalon Oakland Personal Trainer female bodybuilder, muscle barbie, mapletree.com, Oakland rental properties, Uptown Station, mapletree investments, Lampham Properties, Bay Area Renters, houses for rent, Chief LeRonne Armstrong interview, current news, Home Depot, Mapletree Asset Management, Silicon Valley, oakland ca, j.r associates oakland, Ted Nugent, china town, Lamar Jackson Ravens QB, Melissa Benoist Supergirl, Black Elected Officials, Shailene Woodley, Godzilla King of The Monsters, Bear McCreary, Zennie62Media, Inc., influencer marketing, Peralta Chancellor, CEO Zenophon Abraham AKA Zennie62 YouTube Zennie62.com Oakland News Now Commentary Vlog YouTube Partner, Oakland California blogger / vlogger Zennie Abraham @ZennieAbraham, Godzila vs Kong, Hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story, Lapham Co Property Management, Indira Gandhi, Stephen Collins, Willard Decker, Lieutenant Ilia, Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock
Stop Asian Hate, Black Lives Matter, Mapletree Business City, Singapore, Gretchen Hellman, pak ho, carl chan, oakland assault, sarah isgur wikipedia, daniel kalb, search engine optimization, bank of america cares act, benji lock shark tank, oscar grant plaza, las vegas raiders stadium live cam, nfl draft bible, ric serritella, checkbook journalism, john murphy, si.com, Report Door, Erienewsnow.com, KPRC Click2Houston, NBC Sports, WarnerBros,Adam Wingard, Kong, Yardbarker, Godzilla, KTRK-TV, Bleacher Report, Chron, New York Post, Musket Fire, mock draft, Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore, Deshaun Watson, Fly Me To The Moon, Oakland’s Alley Cat Bar, Perry Taylor Greene, affair, tantric sex guru, polyamorous, slut shaming, QAnon movement, oscar grant autopsy report, miss a beat, Forbes.com, International Trade Council, Think Global Conference, Law.com, going virtual, Taiwan based HTC Corp, arlene guzman todd texts , amy guzman todd, Bay Area shootings Today, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Houston Police Department , song requests, patton boggs, Zennie62Media uses smartphones enabling our 98-blog network, oakland ca, steven donziger chevron, laura miller, John McWhorter, Columbia, specially-made blogs, steven tavares, Steve Wyche, NFL Network, Willie McGinest, Reggie Bush, corporate, loop capital chicago, Night of 100 Stars Oscars Party, Superspreader, online manipulation, March to Save America, Capitol riots, Trump rally, Julie Jenkins Fancelli, Publix Super Markets, Breitbart News Network, George Jenkins, laura ehlen bodybuilder, john siegel kentucky, Eric Bieniemy, Super Bowl LV, Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Bucs, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Night of 100, publicity consultant, wisconsin capitol protest, raiders mark davis sheldon adelson, female muscle, crossfit gym, DailyMail.com, website, ZENNIE62MEDIA Hoodie, social media platforms covering politics, Las Vegas Sands, Sheldon Adelson, Venetian, deshaun watson text messages, League of Women Voters, Samantha Power usaid, The Oakland Protocol, gary levin coal, richmond, Levin-Richmond Terminal, Richmond City Council, Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan At Large Speech, Oakland City Council 2021 Inauguration, sulphur, iron ore, Western Bit Acquistion LLC, Terminal Group, players, DUI, star trek the motion picture, Spock, Nimoy, Captain Kirk, Lt. Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, news, sports, and tech, streamyard, ZOOM, www.cnn.com, ghirardelli san francisco, OAL Oakland Athletic League, carjacking, @Oaklandcitynews, John Burris Law, police brutality cases, former Oakland Army Base site, Infrastructure Jobs, women jobs lost pandemic, Oakland Police federal monitor, housing for homeless people, American Jobs Act, cost of tony buzbee, houston lawyer, Buzbee Law Firm, natural gas building vs electric, Oakland CARES fund, Male-Dominated Jobs, Georgetown Study, Berkeley Study, Berkeley City Councilmember, Alameda City Councilmember, Emeryville City Council, San Leandro City Councilmember, Oakland City Councilmember, Oakland City Council, North Oakland, East Oakland, Montclair, Adams Point, Uptown Oakland food culture, Oakland City, Oakland Cemetery, Oakland crime, Oakland directions, Oakland airport, Oakland, California ghetto, Oakland, California Map, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Oakland City Hall Plaza, East Oakland, Jack London Square, The Alley Cat Bar, Golden State Warriors, Chase Center, Bob Myers, Joe Lacob, Peter Guber, NBC Bay Area, Council-Member, Councilmember, Council President, Mayor of Oakland, Public-Safety, Affordable Housing, BBQ Becky Dr. Jennifer Schulte , Jogger Joe Henry Sintay, Oakland crime news, Chauncey Bailey, Bank of America loans, EBCitizen.com, PPP loan forgiveness, COVID-19 updates, homeless news, SF Bay Area news, Martuni’s Piano Bar SF, Paul Hlebcar, Jackie Simpkins, Oakland artists, Jeff Loeb, @breakingnewsbayarea, Emeryville, Atlanta news, Chevron Ecuador, Steven Donziger, Fayetteville GA news, @FayettevilleGA Fayette County Georgia, San Francisco news, San Jose news. Also, David Rubin Academy Awards, The Oscars ceremony ,Tom Hanks, Skyline High School, Oakland Sports, Oakland Panthers, Oakland Coliseum, Honda of Oakland, Oakland Arena, Oakland Raiders, Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Stadium Construction, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Stadium Authority, NBA, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, CES Las Vegas tech, San Diego Comic Con sci-fi. @GrandLakeTheater @LasVegasHotels, Penny Dreadful City of Angels, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, AMPAS
what is an influencer, online reputation management services, best shape of your life, get fit, how to get fit, Manhattan Beach Planning Department, planning commission, RussianMuscleQueen, reputation management firm, Zennie62Media, content development, influencers gone wild, top influencers 2020, online reputation management clients, side show cars, david perdue stock trades, Oakland landlords, Owen Thomas, Valleywag, Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, Audrey Cooper, Emma Silvers, a16 oakland, culture, Lindsay Graham, Andrew Cuomo, Mitch McConnell, Sen Ted Cruz, Stop the Steal, Jurell Snyder shooting, legendary, godzilla vs. kong, king kong, mechagodzilla, claudia conway, lionel richie, American Idol, Alex Marlow, Kroeber Hall, Alfred Louis Kroeber, Karen Hinton, Tacoma Police runover, Avril Haines, benjilock by hampton, Laray J. Benton, Best Skate Boarding Spot in Oakland, illegal dumping, soul disney pixar oakland, lake merritt crowding, Jamie Foxx, Edna Brewer Middle School, Brewer Jazz Band, rick gates trump interview, would be oakland coal baron bankruptcy, Berkeley Adeline Corridor Plan, barbara lee congresswoman news, Insight Terminal Solutions, Bowie coal, @InsightTerminalSolutions and The Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, with California Capital Investment Group Managing Partner Phillip Phil Tagami @PhilTagami co-developer, JMB Capital Partners, @JohnSiegel, John Siegel as ITS CEO exposing coal and Oakland fake news, Greg Minor oakland, Pat Cashman, Humanist Hall, David Oertel, lyft commercial kaplan, uber tax, lyft driver. Zennie62 has helped Maria Ayerdi Kaplan @MariaAyerdiKaplan, developer of Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco, Kofi Bonner Five Points, San Francisco Shipyard, and Flowsent capture the Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensary @OaklandCannabis market with fitness model female bodybuilder Laura Ehlen and weedmaps help, Tom Montag BofA, The Berkeley Post, CoLoursTV, CNN, 48Hills, TechCrunch, Quicken Loans, Bedrock Development, SFist, YouTube, Google, NBC, vice media, Oakland Post / Post News Group, Landis PR, Rogers & Cowan, Ketchum. Competition: The SF Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Streetsblog San Francisco, SFStreetsBlog.org, San Francisco Business Times, Bizjournals.com, NY Times, Salt Lake Tribune, The Appeal, LA Times, Los Angeles Times, Daily Californian, KQED, KALX, KPIX, KRON, KTVU, Las Vegas Review Journal, News-Democrat, East Bay Express, Oakland Tribune, Oakland Voices, The Mercury News, AJC, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hoodline, SF Examiner, Sports Illustrated, Sanpete Messenger, The Citizen, The Athletic, The Montclarion, Marin Independent-Journal, The Beverly Hills Courier
Caregiving information, Caregiver, Caregivers, online reputation, iamautocomplete.com, Zennie62 interviews celebrities, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Latino Senator in California, Senator Alex Padilla, Joe Montana, Sammy Watkins, United Airlines, Flight 328, Honolulu, Le’Veon Bell, Ronnie Lott, Marin County, Supervisor Damon Connolly, Mill Valley, Carole Quan, Charles Woodson, Intercept, Vincent Jackson, Mr. Super Bowl Peter O’Reilly , Jim Steeg, Frank Supovitz, Don Weiss, LBJ Enterprises LLC, Julie Buehler, Cafe 817,Woody’s Cafe, Edward Lozzi publicist, Anja Crotts, Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, town, digial LED screen, President pro tempore, California State Senate, Don Perata, Jean Quan, rank choice voting, Ron Dellums, Robert Bobb, Omri Aflalo, John Cahil, Darrin Ballon, natural gas banned in new buildings, town revival restaurant, Elegy for Tony Hsieh, Lars Frykman, London, David Squires, Aldon Smith NFL, scott haggerty, Jay Glazer, Bill Boyd, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Garrett Gilbert Cowboys, Megan Avalon buffed, Kortney Olson female bodybuilder, Sarah Isgur Trump, Spin1038, Dak Prescott, Charles Woodson, Raiders Owner Mark Davis net worth, Raider Legend Raymond Chester, Brianna Noble, Vince Vaughn, Edward Lozzi
Instigate A.I. Marc Canter, TikTok, Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Austrialian Open Tennis, Women’s Tennis, 2425 Valdez, Nook on Valdez, Apartments.com, DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA, systemic racism, Ainsley Earhardt, teaunte bailey of oakland, driving while intoxicated, DUI, Fox News, Fox and Friends, Donald Trump Jr. Partying Video, Oakland African American NFL Expansion Team Seeks NFL Expansion Franchise, Malin Akerman,Jon Favreau, Earline Patricia Yerger, Hyundai Kona, Enterprise Rental Car, Tom Guerino Of PG&E, Dr. Shirley Weber, Mike Silver, Aaron Rogers, Paul Guenther, Reggie McKenzie, Ed Goines, general counsel, Raiders Defensive Coordinator, Reid A Seino, Salem Oregon, coolest reptile pad in oakland, Derek Mason Vanderbilt, Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Justin Herbert, scrambler, Vikas Tandon, interceptions, Josh Jacobs, Kristin Davis, Jennifer Dyer, Kiaran Sim, Yappa World Inc, dave stewart oakland a’s, Oakland Chamber of Commerce, oakland covid testing, Persis Khambatta, Melissa Carone, Karina Smirnoff, Tango Shalom movie, Port of Oakland Import, Karen Bass, Victoria Vzvodnaya, Theresa Ivancik, Muscle Girl, Girl Fitness, cunningham affair, USFDA, Willie Brown, Hala Hijazi, Jason Bateman, walter williams economist, warriors community court,oakland protests, tagami not backing down, star trek the motion picture, skyline school oakland, westlake school oakland, Jim Caldwell, Matt Patricia, Kristen Bell, Jean Reno, .NY Giants Owner John Mara, @SportsTalk Tony Bruno, Sports Agent Leigh Steinberg, net worth, Oakland City Charter, vloggers, Mason Riggs, Richard Haick, Fox News Tucker Carlson, oakland coliseum vaccine, Henry Sintay Oakland Jogger Joe, Alameda Labor Council, Cam Newton, Danny Vitale, Henry Ruggs, Cee Dee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Cabott, sports academy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Tanis Parenteau, Scott Kidd, Actors Richard Dreyfuss, Jim Kelly and John Saxon of Enter The Dragon, Lou Ferrigno, Lindsey Vonn hot legs, Blake Neely, SDCC’s David Glanzer, Publicist Edward Lozzi. Topics like Oakland Apartment rents, Essex Oakland, Fortress Investments, Forest City Development Housing, Lennar Corporation, Oakland City Center, 1200 Lakeshore, Perch Coffee, Haddon Hill, 565 Bellevue, Lake Chalet, Room 389, Golden Bear, Jerry Figone, Thomas Bonk and Tiger Woods, Johnny Love Metheny, Lakeshore Business District, Eastmont Mall, WordPress, CVS Mail Order and Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente, Rosa’s Home Cooking Restaurant, Oakland Community Kitchens, Lukas Oakland, Maria Alderete, The Studio Cafe, Black Lives Matter, iron ore and coal, John Muir, Oakland hangman noose problem, Oakland NFL Football, Rayzin Schnitzer 11th Street Diner Miami, George Floyd Protests, eastbaytimes.com, Antioch, Pittsburgh, Oakley, Bay Point, Martinez, Contra Costa County, Richmond, Albany, El Cerrito, Tiburon, Emeryville, San Pablo, Vallejo, Larkspur, Sausalito, Dublin, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Union City, Fremont, San Ramon, Crockett, Fairfax, Clayton, Novato, Mill Valley, Corte Madera, Benecia, San Rafael, South San Francisco, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Hayward, Newark, San Jose, Benicia,Windsor
Woodside, Yountville, Vacaville, Suisun City,
Sunnyvale, Sebastopol, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, Ross, St. Helena, San Anselmo, San Bruno, San Carlos, Orinda, Pacifica, Millbrae, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Moraga, Morgan Hill, Corte Madera, Cotati, Cupertino, Daly City, Danville, Dixon, , Atherton, Belmont, Belvedere, Folsom, Galt, Huron, Fresno, Loomis, Placer, David Mulugheta, NFL Agent
Alexi McCammond , Axios, Teen Vogue, MSNBC, Jason Matthew Smith, Cupcake, Star Trek, Jared Leland Gore, stand-in, West Oakland, james ivory berkeley, merchant ivory, Women of The Black Panther Party, Oakland City Charter, Atrium Health Navicent, James Jackson, Delvecchio Finley, Alameda Health System, Ashlyn Webb, 801 Longridge Rd Oakland, @OaklandCityCouncil, Vice President Harris, global content, 25th Amendment,Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Carrie J. Judge, Fingerprint Door Lock, Musician Kev Choice, Cam Newton, Leo Carson, bust sculpter, Andrew Frank, Karv Communications, Anthony Booger McFarlane, armed robbery, anari sengbe, Victor sengbe, chadwick boseman funeral, Jackie Simpkins, Owner of The Alley, Skywalker Sound Marin, Clifton Hall, Oakland Rockridge Housing, Oakland Athletics Liam Hendriks, Dave Stewart, Tribune Tower, Tagami Vision, Charlie Pine, CES 2021 Innovation Award, Oakland 2017 Race and Gender Disparities Study, nfl fall league meeting, NFL on Fox, owners meeting, Vloggercon 2006, josh wolf, International Academy of Web Television, rocketboom, Jessamyn Sabbag, Oakland Rising, progressive organization, podcast network
Crowds on Demand, Demand Protest, arlene guzman cal cunningham, 2020, Broadway and Franklin Streets, California Condo conversion, Saudi Arabia, Mid East Blog, Aston Martin, Highland Hospital, The Public Investment Fund, subletting, Al vs The NFL, Amy Trask, The Mauritanian, Danica Patrick, Aaron Rogers, Ben Volavola, Shailene Woodley, sublet, Oakland United Beerworks, Danger Zone Weizenbock, odell beckham jr, arlene guzman todd, vlogging, amanda congdon, Thomas Espinosa, Oakland Public Ethics Commission, Anthony Harbaugh, Bliss Belly Kitchen, Kay Madati, vlog show, comedy actor, Flash, h264 codec, Carron Phillips Deadspin Jameis Winston, james wiseman warriors, jay blias espn, Mountain View, CA, London, England, Moscow, Russia, Raphael Warnock, Senator Kelly Loeffler, pinewood atlanta, mark dice, White Privilege Tax, Media Analyst, Ronald Jones Bucs, Cal football, UCLA, USC, Stanford, blacks in tech, Tackett Bartlett LLP, Berkeley Bowl, Peets Coffee, @TackettBartlettLLP, Jameis Winston bucs saints florida state, East Bay Regional Park District, Berkeley City Auditor, Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline park, Pinewood Studios Atlanta, Jeff Miller, Joceyln Moore, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Regina Jackson, Barry Donelan, Deborah Matthews, Yanqing Ye, UC Berkeley, NFL Owners Meeting, NFL Annual Meeting, Eli Lilly Coronavirus COVID-19 vacine, Summit Bank Oakland, SIFF, Sonoma International Film Festival, Bank of America, Oakland protestors arrested, Juneteenth Rally, Len Raphael, Southern Evangelical Seminary, Richard Land, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Carroll Fife, Mike Hutchinson Oakland, Alison Roessler, Jane Greenberg, Albert Dicruttalo, Brie Larson, Mayor Of Chicago, Orlando Martinez, Robert F. Smith, supreme court justice ruth bader ginsberg, coalition for police accountability, Youth vs. Apocalypse, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Kate Harrison, Joe Burrow, Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Lori, Droste, Stephanie Walton, Tri Ngo, berkeley marina, berkeley city, Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post, Washington Redskins, Washington NFL Football Team, NFL Football Team, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Morgan Bach, Derr & Isbell Construction, Merrill Iron & Steel, Inc
WebiMax, Gadook, VJG Interactive, LocalEdge, Digital Firefly Marketing, GreyBox Creative, Igniyte, Reputation Rhino, Netmark, Outspoken Media, SEOValley, WebpageFX, NetReputati, san francisco reputation management, atlanta reputation management, los angeles reputation management, Indeed, airbnb, pinterest, credit karma, Joseph Le Conte, southwest airlines, mcdonalds, united airlines, Peel-A-Pound Soup, drudge report, astros, 49ers, frontier airlines, tractor supply, UC Berkeley ranking, warriors, alaska airlines, buffalo wild wings, horoscope, shein, raiders, uhaul, ted bundy, nba finals, michaels coupon, Tua Tagovailoa, cheesecake factory, golden state warriors, kevin durant, realtor com, stephen curry, walgreens photo, drudge, facebook sign in, funny memes, hbo go, hbo now, oakland raiders, Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, oakland national night out, vistaprint, braves, san francisco 49ers, monday night football, newegg, travis scott, zion williamson, kohls coupons, lands end, nancy pelosi, kohls coupon, hotwire, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Patrick Mahomes, mark davis raiders wife, al davis,mark davis net worth, mark davis van, mark davis raiders haircut, mark davis car, mark davis minivan, raiders owner net worth, harry potter, giants, craigslist sf, craig newmark, vic beasley, california earthquake, boston weather, las vegas weather, Eric Metz, sf giants, san francisco weather, san francisco, los angeles weather, lord and taylor, star wars, star wars episode, star trek, star trek discovery, william shatner, ermal allen cowboys, Tom Landry, Jerry Jones, Gil Brandt, Tex Schramm, #Yayarearevolution, zinni.com, zenni.com, leonard nimoy, j.j.abrams, jimmy garoppolo, hawaiian airlines, detective pikachu, clint eastwood, bed bath and beyond coupon, abercrombie, pewdiepie, sfgate, sc lottery, berkeley school, san diego weather, san antonio weather, southwest flights, pikachu, golden state, myatt, just mercy, french open, colourpop, cam newton, anna kendrick, actor, sexual harrassment, klay thompson, harbor freight coupon, robin williams, protest in Oakland, portland protest, Berkeley protest, Chicago protest, LA protest, berkeley university
Wanda Johnson, Oscar Grant, Anthony Pirone, Yes We Can Obama, Judge Alison M. Tucher, Iris Canada Case, Maria Muldaur, Phil Spector died, loren taylor oakland, district 6 city council, karen katz vs tara flanagan, lana clarkson, essential workers, Super Bowl Opening Night, Saudi Arabia, 24hrs (rapper), A-Plus (rapper) , Askari X, Baby DC , Bambu (rapper) , Ant Banks, Sway Calloway , Clyde Carson , Casual (rapper), Del the Funky Homosapien , Politico, Daveed Diggs , Dru Down, E-A-Ski, G-Eazy , 2021 Grammys, Grammy Awards, The Grouch (rapper), Fantastic Negrito, Guapdad 4000, Jel, Kafani , Keak da Sneak, Lateef the Truthspeaker , Damian Lillard, Mac Dre , Mistah F.A.B., Numskull, Opio, Pep Love, Phesto , Philthy Rich, R. Prophet, Richie Rich (rapper), Boots Riley, Seagram (rapper) , Shady Nate, J. Stalin, Tajai, V-Nasty, Yukmouth, Four Points By Sheraton New York City, Aria Las Vegas, Ballys Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, Marriott Oakland, Oakland Youth Chorus, Marriott SF, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Best Western Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hilton, Delano Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Excalibur Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Four Seasons Las Vegas, Harrahs Las Vegas, Linq Las Vegas, Luxor Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandarin Oriental, Mirage Las Vegas, Monte Carlo Las Vegas, New York New York Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Palazzo Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Stratosphere Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Venetian Las Vegas, Vdara Las Vegas, Circa Las Vegas, D Hotel Las Vegas
Howard Terminal Ballpark, Seattle protest, Happy New Year 2021, Pink Floyd In Concert, oakland fireworks, Nashville Downtown Explosion, “Designated Survivor” At Inauguration, Noble Prize, Gamerholic, system dynamics modeling language, air scrubbing and HEPA Filters, Justin Wilcox,Dwayne Haskins released, David Shaw, Stanford Football, Melanie Merkosky, Continuum, CARES Act, Stanford at Cal 123rd Big Game, Bill Musgrave, Justin Wilcox, David Shaw, the informal economy, gross domestic product, LonelyGirl15, Bree, Renetto, vlog life, business finance, portland weather, phoenix weather, Oakland LGBTQ Center, Lakeshore Ave, malcolm miller oakland police cop, rick gates trump interview, small business administration, PPP, north carolina, macbook, how, bath and body works coupon, League of Women Voters of Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, The Pandemic, community organizer, berkeley coronavirus,, sports events,googleflights, daytona 500, daily horoscope, ashton kutcher, mask, Economic Stimulus, andrew luck, alamo drafthouse, 49ers schedule, trump tweets, MyoKardia, chadwick boseman, colon cancer, Black Panther, MARVEL Entertainment, Disney, thanksgiving,How to, What is, How do I, What do I, Who is? , Electronic Frontier Foundation, EFF, San Francisco Planning and Urban Research, SPUR, Howard Terminal Ballpark, Natalie Silver, Pass It On, Barbara Leslie, Yui Hay Lee, Andreas Cluver, Leslie Silver, White Journalists, Blacks In Media, David Rubin, Frances Dinkelspiel, Alana Nguyen SFGate, Cat Brooks, Anti Police-Terror Project, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Glenview, Restorative Justice, School Crossing Guards, berkeley philosophy, criminal defense attorney, Law and Order, Blue Bloods, Tom Selik, Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-O,
Comedy Central Roast Battle, Shawn Felipe, NBC, Festive Company, Latham Square, Breonna Taylor bust statue, vaccines, SARS-CoV-2, D614G, mutation, vandalism, Natoinal Lampoon, Ben Feldman, SF Weekly’s Comic To Watch,Leighann Lord, Matt Kirshen, Last Comic Standing Finalist, Subhah Agarwal, MTV2, Comedy Central,Anna Valenzuela, Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow, 10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade,Ira Summer, US Comedy Contest Finalist, Bosch ,Canon,,Caterpillar ,HERE ,Technologies ,Hisense ,Indy ,Autonomous , Alex Padilla, First Latinx Senator, Indianapolis Motor Speedway ,Intel Mobileye, Kohler , LG Electronics, Magna International, Mercedes-Benz, OMRON Healthcare, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Skyworth, Sony, Verizon, Taiwan Tech Arena, Bill Belichick ,New England Patriots, Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs , John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks, Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts , Mike Zimmer , Minnesota Vikings , Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles , Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans , Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills , Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears , Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals , Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals, Bill O’Brien, Houston Texans, Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns, Ron Rivera, Washington Redskins , Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins , Joe Judge, New York Giants, Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers, Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders, Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers, Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers, Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons, Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions, Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gase, New York Jets
Also Elon Musk, YouTuber , Big Helicopter, Jake Angeli, Jacob Chansley, Trump Protestors, Terrorists, rioters, Ricky Ricardo, Ricky’s Sports Theater, Raider Nation, NFL Pro Bowl , Nura Gabbara, Lonnie Murray, Cleveland Hustles, Pat Abraham Yerger, Earline Patricia Yerger, StreamYard, ZOOM, Jitsi, Sunne Wright McPeak, transportation, bullet train, financing debt, Glide Memorial Church SF, Greg McConnell Jobs and Housing Coalition, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf @LibbySchaaf, Pamela Price, Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, Dan Kalb of District 1, Loren Taylor, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Sheng Thao, Noel Gallo, Robert Bobb, Rebecca Kaplan, Larry Reid, Tech Entrepreneur Sarah Lacy, Personal Trainer Megan Avalon Buffed Barbie, Social Media Pioneer Marc Canter, Blake Lindsley, Beth Schnitzer, Spritz Marketing, Eleanor Wikstrom, SF Mayor London Breed, Scott McKibben, CA Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Berkeley Councilmember Ben Bartlett @BenBartlett, Raiders Charles Woodson, 49ers Jerry Rice, Grand Lake Theater Oakland Owner Allan Michaan, Gary Meyer Telluride, Eat Drink Films, C.J. Hirschfeld, Shaun Tai , BRIDGEGOOD, Oakland Digital, Issac Kos-Reed, Salsa-By-The-Lake, AMC Cinemark TinselTown, Children’s Fairyland, Irvine City Manager John Russo, Guy Fieri, Oakland CAO Edward Reiskin, Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Running Back Josh Jacobs, Stanford HC David Shaw, Tri Ngo, Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Michael Mina, NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevant Head Melanie Fitch, Paul Satala. Eva Crawford, Lauren Weisheit, Subscribe to Zennie Abraham’s @Zennie62 YouTube Channel, today!
ZennieAbraham is Zennie62Media, Inc. CEO AKA Zenophon Abraham Zennie62 YouTube Channel, Zennie62.com, newsbreak.com, nydailynews.com , allhiphop.com, Wonderwall, Eurweb.com, The Source, Oakland CA News, Oakland, California, Oakland vlogger, Oakland News Now Today Blog – SF Bay Area Daily, WordPress user, full stack developer, online reputation management digital marketing expert, SEO, digital media guy, economic development , personal online content , management reputation services, east bay democratic club follower, alameda county movies, Oakland Black Panther Elaine Brown, super car stats dude, CES Las Vegas, tech news blog, OaklandNewsOnline.com, OaklandNewsNow.com, OaklandNewsToday.com, Oakland Post, Oaklandpostonline.com, Oakland restaurant foodie fan, Oakland Mayor’s Office – Oakland City Council veteran, NBA Blogger, NFL Blogger, Pro Sports Blogger,Super Bowl Bid Expert, Skyline High School Oakland grad, Jeff Katzenberg Quibi App tech commenter, Texas-Arlington Alum, UC Berkeley DCRP Alum, Cal Alumni Board of Directors Alum, Oakland Raiders, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, Leigh Steinberg, Julia Faron, Chris Cabbot, Cosmo DeNicola, Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, New York 21 Club, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft Draftnik, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver NBA, media blogger, social media pioneer, college football news, coder, football strategy junkie, Oakland elections news, zenni, zenni glasses, optical, eyewear, Maria Ayerdi Kaplan, Salesforce Transit Center, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Councilmember Noel Gallo, Sheng Thao, Rebecca Kaplan, cheryl davila, Rick Gates Trump, Ben Bartlett Berkeley, Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker, Treva Reid, Amy Cooper,
Chris Cooper, Mary J Blige, jaquar wright, sean puffy combs, Comedy Oakland, neoliberal, Annalee Allen, Barack Obama, wicked game book, deputy campaign manager, richard w gates jr, george papadopoulos, roger stone, michael cohen, White House Senior Staff, Darrell Williams, Chicago, Murray Energy, International Terminal Solutions, Sanpete County Utah, John Siegel, Autumn Wind Lending, General Partner, Avenue Of The Stars, LLC, Flowsent, Oakland Bulk and Oversized Terminal, OBOT, Las Vegas visitor, Lam Research Corporation, YouTube Partner, friend of Mike Silver, Leslie Silver, Pass It Down podcast, Phil Tagami, Phil Gates, oakland harborside, Nancy Sidebotham, Henry Gardner, Davey D Cook, Ray Bobbitt, Bill Duffy, Robert Bobb, Alan Dones, Loop Capital, Shaun Tai BRIDGEGOOD, Robert G Schock, Barbara Schaaf, Marc Canter, Patricia Yerger Mom, Harrison Chestang, KPOO, Gary Schapiro, Zenophon Abraham Sr. Dad, Vloggerheads.com member, Vloggercon attendee, The Alley Cat Bar regular, Grand Lake Theater marquee fan, United Airlines flier, Walt Disney World lover, System Dynamics consultant, Fluidigm Corporation, Eddie Van Halen, Run DMC, Rolling Stones, Old School Rap fan, Star Trek Trekker, movies buff, San Diego Comic Con Press regular, female bodybuilder fan, Wonder Woman, melissa benoist, Supergirl, Singer Associates, Spritz Marketing SF, Oakland and San Francisco Planning follower,
Atlanta Georgia, Atlanta Falcons, Fayette County, Fayetteville observer, Tiger Woods Masters, Thomas Bonk, Robin Carr, Jamaican Cuisine, Tibor Lacey Zenni.com name, Zennie62 YouTube Partner, Hollywood, Oakland California blogger / vlogger hire @Zennie62Media, Inc to tell your story.