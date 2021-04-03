https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhzI1xTXYF0



ONN – Deshaun Watson Accuser Files Criminal Complaint With Houston Police Department Latest Update – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Deshaun Watson Accuser Files Criminal Complaint With Houston Police Department Latest Update

The Houston Police Department issued a tweet that read this way:

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

I received an email from the public relations representatives for Deshaun Watson and his lawyer Rusty Hardin. This is what was written:

We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.

It’s important to remember this is not a filed charge by the Harris County (Texas) District Attorney, but a complaint to be investigated.

This also comes at the end of a week that started with Tony Buzbee saying he was not going to file evidence or go to the Houston Police because of a sudden fear based on facts that were in place when the Houston Super Lawyer said he was going to the Space City’s law enforcement.

I remind everyone that my cousin, Fred Lane, Jr., was accused of domestic violence by his wife Dedre Lane, after she shot him. It was revealed that she killed Fred, Jr. for his money and silence in her bank robbery.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>