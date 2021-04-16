Derrick Soo Says WhereDoWeGoOakland.tv, A Remarkable Oakland Housing Effort, Is Active

https://youtu.be/F0JsR5284-A

ONN – Derrick Soo Says WhereDoWeGoOakland.tv, A Remarkable Effort, Is Active – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Derrick Soo Says WhereDoWeGoOakland.tv, A Remarkable Effort, Is Active and will be engaging this Oakland neighborhood, soon.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.