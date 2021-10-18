https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxApoGTzTS4

Derreck Johnson Runs For Mayor Of Oakland In 2022 Elections

Derreck Johnson Runs For Mayor Of Oakland In 2022 Elections.

The Oakland Mayoral Election for 2022 just landed a new player: Oakland Businessman Derreck Johnson. If you recall, Mr. Johnson ran against Oakland incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan for the At-Large seat and with the backing of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. Schaaf had hand-picked Johnson to push because she was eager to oust Kaplan from her seat. Libby’s effort failed when Johnson lost to Kaplan.

After that, the cousin of Vice President Kamala Harris has worked to keep his name in the public eye to a degree. Most recently, Johnson held a town hall event on the Oakland smash and grab robberies that have plagued Oakland and many cities around the world.

Johnson has not posted a visible website on his Oakland Mayoral Election run as of this writing, and there was no press release. I happened to see his name while checking the Oakland Elections Database for updates just this morning.

Derreck Johnson joins Gregory Hodge, Tyron Jordan, Derrick Soo, Allyssa Victory Villanueva, Stephen Schear, and Oakland District Six Councilmember Loren Taylor in the Oakland Mayor’s Race for 2022.

Maybe Derreck Johnson will cause Loren Taylor to reconsider and go and focus on his District Six home base. The other news, and its good is that between Gregory Hodge, Tyron Jordan, Loren Taylor , and now Derreck Johnson, we have four black male candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring. This is shapping up to be an unprecedented number of African American male candidates for Oakland mayor.

While I thought that was too “top-heavy” at first and could lead to all black candidates canceling each other out, rank choice voting and the dynamic it brings where like candidates tend to get voting support from each other, changed my mind. In other words, Loren’s supporters are more likely to vote for Derreck Gregory , or Tyron than either Allyssa, Stephen, or Derrick Soo.

Oakland has not had a black male mayor since Ron Dellums in 2006 – this is 2021. And Oakland has never had a black female mayor in its history.

Stay tuned.

