Oakland News Now – Democratic Republic of the Congo – Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo President Addresses UN General Debate, 76th Session (English) – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, addresses the general debate of the 76th Session of the General Assembly of the UN (New York, 21-27 September 2021).

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945. Currently made up of 193 Member States, the UN and its work are guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding Charter.

The UN has evolved over the years to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.

But one thing has stayed the same: it remains the one place on Earth where all the world’s nations can gather together, discuss common problems, and find shared solutions that benefit all of humanity.

شاهد هذا الفيديو باللغة العربية على موقعنا

请在联合国网络电视（UN Web TV）观看中文版视频

Regardez cette vidéo en français sur UN Web TV

Vean este video en español en UN Web TV

Смотрите это видео на русском на UN Web TV

Screenshot credit: UN Photo/Cia Pak

#UNGA #UnitedNations

