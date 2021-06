Dave Kaval Oakland A’s President Howard Terminal Ballpark Presentation To Alameda County Board

https://youtu.be/9Wf-gWd-BQ4

This video is from Tuesday’s seven-hour-long Oakland Athletics and City of Oakland presentation of its plans for a ballpark at Howard Terminal at the center of a giant mixed-use-development complex that the A’s say will build to $12 billion worth of development over a 45-year-period, and just over $7 billion in development over a 16-year-period.

The presentation by Mr. Kaval is a must watch for several reasons:

1) Dave reveals that the Oakland A’s have financed City of Oakland staff working on the project for the last five years – that includes the consultants. (Which raises this question: did anyone with the City of Oakland bother to ask if the A’s insisted on African American consultants being involved in any area, and not just community development? Also, does the fact the A’s are paying City Staff essentially buy their loyalty to whatever Dave wants?)

2) Mr. Kaval says it’s “Howard Terminal or bust” and seems to indicate some discomfort over the involvement of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG) at the Coliseum as the reason, rather than the real issue, which is the sea-level-rise problem in East Oakland. Why can’t Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf bring the two organizations together?

3) This is only 26-minutes of the meeting. I will upload other exchanges that, as a whole, allows us to piece together the real intentions of the Oakland A’s, as well as the City of Oakland staff that represent Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

