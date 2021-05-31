Dave Kaval Oakland A’s President Gives Another Hint Team Is On To Las Vegas, But…
ONN – Dave Kaval Oakland A’s President Gives Another Hint Team Is On To Las Vegas, But… – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Really not sure what Dave’s trying to accomplish with these constant media appearances, but on the whole, he’s painting a picture that the Oakland A’s are begging to be Las Vegas bound. Listen to his voice: it’s like he’s putting a “kick me” sign on the collective butt of the organization, and daring the Oakland City Council to do just that, July 20th.
This is really about a new chase for sports gambling dollars and a dream that a public subsidy can be gotten. Now, I think the Oakland A’s are acting like complete fools.
As first, yesterday, I thought the ball was squarely in the A’s court in terms of a smooth process toward Las Vegas, but I now take that back, a bit. Nevada’s a blue state now whereas it was a red state when the Raiders left Oakland, and it’s not recovered from The Pandemic one bit, and not seeing its international tourists come back yet. So, here comes a billionaire, John Fisher, thinking he can get the same deal a giant of a man in Sheldon Adelson engineered for Mark Davis and the Raiders.
John, that’s not bright, man. Now, I’m trying to figure out what kind of butter I want on my popcorn as I watch this unfold. Major League Baseball and The A’s in the form of Billy Beane, John Fisher, and Dave Kaval, are going to screw this up. In fact, they are screwing this up.
- Zennie
Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval discusses the possibility of moving the Athletics away from “The Town” for Las Vegas and other cities as the team struggles to get a stadium built in Jack London Square.
- 3rd Annual OUSD Celebration of Arab American Student Excellence Held Wednesday, May 26 2021