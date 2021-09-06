Daniel Evans – Lloyd Glasspool Make Smartest Play In Tennis History At 2021 U.S. Open
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqevHUwqnwk
Oakland News Now – Daniel Evans – Lloyd Glasspool Make Smartest Play In Tennis History At 2021 U.S. Open – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Daniel Evans – Lloyd Glasspool Make Smartest Play In Tennis History At 2021 U.S. Open
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Sheng Thao Oakland CM Wants Two New Police Academies September 7, 2021
- On Kat Rosenfield, Bari Weiss, and Kmele Foster’s Shameful “Save Amy Cooper From Chris Cooper” Project September 7, 2021
- Boxing Manny Pacquaio Son Jimuel Pacquaio Following His Dad’s Footsteps By Eric Pangilinan September 6, 2021
- Happy Labor Day – SBA Must Protect American Black Business During Pandemic September 6, 2021
- Waffle House Fight – Were Any Of The People Involved Vaccinated? What About Hepatitis A Problem? September 6, 2021
- Michael K. Williams Passes – Did Omar Little On The Wire Drive Him To Drugs? Where’s His Girlfriend? September 6, 2021
- Daniel Evans – Lloyd Glasspool Make Smartest Play In Tennis History At 2021 U.S. Open September 6, 2021
- Best Camcorder For Live Streaming in 2020 [Top 5 Picks Reviewed] September 6, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders My Keys To Victory Vs The Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 1 By Eric Pangilinan September 6, 2021
- Bob Melvin Thinks the Oakland A’s Best Baseball is Ahead of Them; But Why? September 6, 2021
- 8 Most Popular Museums To Visit In Oakland, California #Shorts #TheTopTours September 6, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders Gus Bradley Is The Only DC To Have Success Against The Chiefs By Eric Pangilinan September 6, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders Waive Linebacker Tanner Muse To Make Room For KJ Wright? By Eric Pangilinan September 6, 2021
- College Football Scores, Best Sports Bets, On Make The Money And Run Podcast September 6, 2021 September 6, 2021
- How Does White Oak Capital’s Ramesh Mantri Value Tech Consumer Companies September 6, 2021
- Trending Consumer Tech, Budget Quality Unexpected – Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha September 6, 2021
- Friday Zone Episode 2 Part 1, Post Covid Consumer Tech Communication September 6, 2021
- EFF30 Fireside Chat: Surveillance, with Edward Snowden September 6, 2021
- Labor Day Weekend Motorcycle Racing On International Blvd In Oakland September 6, 2021
- Labor Day Railfanning At The Oakland Coliseum Amtrak Station in Oakland California September 6, 2021