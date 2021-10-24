D’Angelo Russell Hits the DAGGER THREE To Seal the Win vs Pelicans 🔥
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bIu97112Iw
D'Angelo Russell Hits the DAGGER THREE To Seal the Win vs Pelicans 🔥
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Minneosta Timberwolves – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season SHOP OUR MERCH: https://hoh.world …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for House Of Highlights uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Anthony Edwards 19 PTS 9 REB Full Highlights vs Pelicans 🔥 October 23, 2021
- D’Angelo Russell Hits the DAGGER THREE To Seal the Win vs Pelicans 🔥 October 23, 2021
- New Orleans Pelicans vs Minneosta Timberwolves – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 NBA Season October 23, 2021
- San Francisco makes final preparations for storm October 23, 2021
- PISTONS at BULLS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 23, 2021
- Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 23, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders Marcus Mariota On The Trading Block? By Eric Pangilinan October 23, 2021
- Northwestern vs #6 Michigan Football Game Highlights 10 23 2021 October 23, 2021
- HEAT at PACERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 23, 2021
- Eddie Rosario’s DREAM postseason continues! Rosario blasts a 3-run homer to put the Braves ahead! October 23, 2021
- Tyler Herro Continues Going Off 🔥 30 Points, 10 Reb vs Pacers October 23, 2021
- Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets 10/24/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 23, 2021
- MAVERICKS at RAPTORS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 23, 2021
- Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 23, 2021
- Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies 10/24/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 23, 2021
- Free NFL Parlay For Today 10/24/21 NFL Pick & Prediction NFL Betting October 23, 2021
- Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 23, 2021
- DeMar DeRozan Throws Down POSTER DUNK on Hamidou Diallo October 23, 2021
- Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics 10/24/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips October 23, 2021
- Mike Leach talks Halloween candy after Mississippi State’s win 🎃 #shorts October 23, 2021
- Tyler Herro TIES THE GAME and Sends it To Overtime 😤 October 23, 2021
- Bay Area Forecast: Rain & Wind On the Way October 23, 2021
- Upcoming Storm Threatens to Bring Flooding to Parts of Bay Area October 23, 2021
- Lonzo Skies out of NOWHERE for the Bulls Double Block! 😮 October 23, 2021
- Demar Derozan Runs Trademark Midrange Game to PERFECTION! October 23, 2021
- Wake Forest vs. Army Football Highlights (2021) October 23, 2021
- Military Dads Surprise Sons With Homecoming During Football Games October 23, 2021
- #10 Oregon vs UCLA Highlights | College Football Week 8 | 2021 College Football Highlights October 23, 2021
- Lonzo Ball DENIES Isaiah Stewart POSTER DUNK Attempt 😮 🔥 October 23, 2021
- Braves get on the board first! Back-to-back doubles from Albies and Riley put Atlanta ahead early! October 23, 2021
- HAWKS at CAVALIERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 23, 2021 October 23, 2021
- Ricky Rubio CLUTCH 23 PTS 8 AST 6 REB Full Highlights vs Hawks – October 23, 2021 October 23, 2021
- LaMelo Won the 3PT contest, but accidentally slapped PJ Washington 😂 #shorts October 23, 2021
- Iowa State UPSETS #8 Oklahoma State | 2021 College Football October 23, 2021
- Virginia gubernatorial race tightens ahead of Election Day October 23, 2021
- Cal Football Colorado Post Game – HC Justin Wilcox 10/21/23 October 23, 2021
- PJ Tucker & Vincent Almost Injured Themselves after Getting Slipped 😳 October 23, 2021
- Workers Fired For Refusing Vaccine Speak Out October 23, 2021
- Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers – Full Game Highlights | October 23, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 23, 2021
- OG Anunoby Crosses Over Luka Doncic & Dunks It 🔥 October 23, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog