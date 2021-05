Current Talk About Lauren London And Black Women On Tv An Insult To The Late Diane Carroll

https://youtu.be/1qgX4Jb-w2s

Current Talk About Lauren London As A Possible Actor In Issa Rae’s Insecure And Black Women On TV An Insult To The Late Diane Carroll.

The problem is presented by this Twitter paragraph: Issa Rae tells Vanity Fair that naming Lauren London as the suggested actor to play her Insecure role was one of her ‘biggest regrets’ and reveals that the two mended their relationship with the help of the late Nipsey Hussle,

And vlogger Sudani Summers saying that Issa Rae was the first black woman not to play a servant. Sudani Summers does not know her black history. Diane Carroll is the first black woman to play a non-servant role, and she did so on the TV Show Julia. That was way back in 1968. I watched her show with my Mom as a boy, then.

The problem today is that social media and white-ownership of media platforms, combined with blacks not making our own social media platforms, or using the platforms of someone else who’s black, contribute to this giant problem. The problem is that negative images and words and videos about blacks are communicated so much that too many young African Americans are brainwashed.

They seem to think via expression that the past was so bad there was nothing by black folks as pioneers. In other words, the collective self-esteem has hit a rock-bottom. The only way to change that, other than making platforms, is to talk to each other and listen to those who are older – who have been there.

That’s what my live vlog is about.

