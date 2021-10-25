COVID-19 is ‘wake up call’ to drive change: Northern Trust Wealth Mgt. CIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNeLDBl6J-0
COVID-19 is ‘wake up call’ to drive change: Northern Trust Wealth Mgt. CIO
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
coronaviruspandemic #COVID19pandemic #YFAMS #YahooAMS In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith, Northern Trust Wealth Mgt. CIO, Kate …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Yahoo Finance uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits fears over COP26 October 25, 2021
- New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks 10/25/21 NFL Pick and Prediction Week 7 Monday Night Football October 25, 2021
- ‘Dune’ Has A Strong Opening Making $40.1 Million At the Domestic Box Office | THR News October 25, 2021
- Rep. Allred: Hopefully Deadline ‘Will Help Focus The Mind’ On Spending Bills October 25, 2021
- Natural gas inventories critically low, could get worse, Jeff Currie says October 25, 2021
- Supply chain attacks ‘keep me up at night’: TrustedSec CEO October 25, 2021
- Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Oct. 25th October 25, 2021
- Director: Baldwin was practicing drawing gun when it fired October 25, 2021
- Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid, Will Do Upcoming Performances From Home October 25, 2021
- ‘It was frustrating’: Cancer patient on Florida surgeon general refusing to wear mask October 25, 2021
- Forecast: Heavy Rain Tapering Off October 25, 2021
- UPS to institute holiday surcharges for big retailers October 25, 2021
- Gaming companies are paying more than double for cyber insurance October 25, 2021
- Madison Middle School student dies October 25, 2021
- Target CEO: ‘We’ll be investing in growth’ October 25, 2021
- PlayStation State of Play | October 27, 2021 Livestream October 25, 2021
- This company is trying to disrupt the logistics industry October 25, 2021
- Supply chain issues, iOS data changes may be headwinds for Facebook: Eric Hippeau October 25, 2021
- Mastercard partners with Bakkt to offer cryptocurrency services October 25, 2021
- Breaking down Facebook ahead of earnings October 25, 2021
- Bay Area Storm: Evacuations, Flooding, Closures and What to Know October 25, 2021
- Target CEO: ‘We’re expecting a strong holiday season’ October 25, 2021
- Target CEO: We’re ‘working closely’ with ports amid supply chain woes October 25, 2021
- Monday Night Football NFL Player Props 2021 | SAINTS vs SEAHAWKS | Week 7 MNF Prop Bets | LINEUPS October 25, 2021
- Sharks @ Bruins 10/24/21 | NHL Highlights October 25, 2021
- Travel blogger from San Jose killed in Mexico October 25, 2021
- Tesla demand outstrips supply: Wedbush’s Ives October 25, 2021
- 613 22nd St, Oakland, CA October 25, 2021
- Pelosi The Forgetful October 25, 2021
- Watch live: Facebook whistleblower gives evidence about the social media giant to MPs October 25, 2021
- Congress wrestles with Biden’s spending bill and January 6 riot investigation October 25, 2021
- Remains of sailor killed in Pearl Harbor ID’d with DNA testing, buried in Amador County October 25, 2021
- Big E, Becky Lynch, RK-Bro and more usher in new era of Raw: WWE Now, Oct. 25, 2021 October 25, 2021
- Target CEO: ‘We continue to invest in our team’ October 25, 2021
- Target CEO on Inflation: ‘We’re taking it one quarter at a time’ October 25, 2021
- Target CEO Brian Cornell speaks to Yahoo Finance October 25, 2021
- Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week! October 25, 2021
- World Series Betting Preview: MVP favorites + Futures + Series Handicap | Bet the Edge October 25, 2021
- FDA Vote On Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11 Raises School Vaccine Mandate Questions October 25, 2021
- Race for New Jersey’s next governor heats up October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog