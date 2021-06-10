Courts Adapt To COVID 19 – Fayette County Ga State Judge Jason B. Thompson On Tech Use
Courts Adapt To COVID 19 – Fayette County Ga State Judge Jason B. Thompson On Tech Use
Courts Adapt To COVID 19 – Fayette County Ga State Judge Jason B. Thompson On Tech Use
In this segment of our longer discussion, Fayette County, Georgia, State Judge Jason B. Thompson (in Fayetteville, Georgia) talks about how his court used technology, from ZOOM livestream to Facebook and YouTube, to adopt to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic.
