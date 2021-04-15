Conservative Pat Robertson Says Derek Chauvin Should Be Put Under Jail For Killing George Floyd

https://youtu.be/yJnkED4LNz0

The 700 Club’s Pat Robertson said, today, that while he is pro police, he is not sticking up for bad police officers. The television evangelist said that Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd and is standing trial, should be put “under the jail”.

Robertson also said that the same fate should happen to the female white cop that shot Dante Wright.

Comparing a taser to a gun, Robertson asked how anyone could mistake a gun for a taser?

This proves that police reform is not a liberal issue. Its just an issue about common sense.

