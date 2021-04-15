Conservative Pat Robertson Says Derek Chauvin Should Be Put Under Jail For Killing George Floyd
ONN – Conservative Pat Robertson Says Derek Chauvin Should Be Put Under Jail For Killing George Floyd – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Conservative Pat Robertson Says Derek Chauvin Should Be Put Under Jail For Killing George Floyd
The 700 Club’s Pat Robertson said, today, that while he is pro police, he is not sticking up for bad police officers. The television evangelist said that Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd and is standing trial, should be put “under the jail”.
Robertson also said that the same fate should happen to the female white cop that shot Dante Wright.
Comparing a taser to a gun, Robertson asked how anyone could mistake a gun for a taser?
This proves that police reform is not a liberal issue. Its just an issue about common sense.
Stay tuned.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Conservative Pat Robertson Says Derek Chauvin Should Be Put Under Jail For Killing George Floyd
- Oakland City Auditor Homelessness Report Blasts Encampments Without Solution To Problem
- Zennie Abraham Zennie62Media Presentation On Social Media For Your International Trade Business
- City Auditor, Courtney Ruby: Oakland Homeless Encampments Cost City Of Oakland $12.6 Million
- YouTube’s Creator Responsibility Initiative
- Jonathan Pentland Soldier In Jail After Assault On Black Young Man In South Carolina Is Lesson
- Jessica Dwyer Talks With Zennie Abraham About Her Tony Todd Candyman Interview
- Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Wednesday Meeting April 14, 2021
- Jadeveon Clowney Signs One Year Deal with Browns | CBS Sports HQ
- Brandon Dawkins Thanks Oakland Police Officer Mike For Service At Oakland Coliseum During Raiders Games
- AmeriCorps NCCC Team Blue 5 Oakland Mobile Vaccine Pop-Up
- Getting Vaccinated At The Oakland Coliseum Site
- Prosecuting Attorney In Chauvin Trial Reduces Chauvin Defense Pathology Expert Claims To Nothing
- Coinbase Direct Listing Discussion
- Rachael “Rachul” Frieza Crossfit Super Muscular Hot Instagram Female Athlete @rachulfreyafit
- Brian Armstrong Coinbase CEO Who Gave Me My First Bitcoin After Meeting At Mars Bar SF, Goes Public
- Mock Draft Live Two Weeks Away From The 2021 NFL Draft
- 1974 Oakland Raiders Season
- Oakland Athletics Post-Game From Phoenix By Richard Haick
- Oakland Public Library: Hora De Cuentos: 5 En La Cama