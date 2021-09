Congresswoman Barbara Lee Releases Statement Celebrating Labor Day and Working People

Oakland, CA – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) today released the following statement celebrating Labor Day:

“On this Labor Day, we honor the pioneers who stood up for the dignity of working people — leaders like César Chávez, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., A. Phillip Randolph, John L. Lewis, Samuel Gompers, Frances Perkins, Addie L. Wyatt, and many more.

Let us also remember the tireless voices for working families that we have recently lost, including my friend Richard Trumka. And let’s recommit ourselves to advancing the historic progress these trailblazers made as we work to deliver a decent life with security, respect, and dignity for all.

Working people are the engine and the spirit of our country. However, too many are still shut out from basic necessities like health care and decent housing. The pandemic pushed millions of people into poverty, and millions more are living just one emergency away from economic ruin.

For generations, the fight for livable wages, workplace safety, sick leave, and the right to collective bargaining has been part of the foundation of our democracy.

We must continue that legacy by finally securing good health care for all, increasing the minimum wage, closing the pay gap for women – in particular, the larger pay gap for women of color – and protecting pensions and social security.

I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will strengthen workers’ right to organize will help rebuild America’s middle class and improve the lives of workers and their families. The House passed the PRO Act in March – now the Senate must bring it home.

Please have a safe, happy and restful Labor Day – and then let’s get back to work and continue the fight for justice for working families in this country.”