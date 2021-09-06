Congresswoman Barbara Lee Releases Statement Celebrating Labor Day and Working People

Oakland, CA – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) today released the following statement celebrating Labor Day:

“On this Labor Day, we honor the pioneers who stood up for the dignity of working people — leaders like César Chávez, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., A. Phillip Randolph, John L. Lewis, Samuel Gompers, Frances Perkins, Addie L. Wyatt, and many more.

Let us also remember the tireless voices for working families that we have recently lost, including my friend Richard Trumka. And let’s recommit ourselves to advancing the historic progress these trailblazers made as we work to deliver a decent life with security, respect, and dignity for all.

Working people are the engine and the spirit of our country. However, too many are still shut out from basic necessities like health care and decent housing. The pandemic pushed millions of people into poverty, and millions more are living just one emergency away from economic ruin.

For generations, the fight for livable wages, workplace safety, sick leave, and the right to collective bargaining has been part of the foundation of our democracy.

We must continue that legacy by finally securing good health care for all, increasing the minimum wage, closing the pay gap for women – in particular, the larger pay gap for women of color – and protecting pensions and social security.

I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which will strengthen workers’ right to organize will help rebuild America’s middle class and improve the lives of workers and their families. The House passed the PRO Act in March – now the Senate must bring it home.

Please have a safe, happy and restful Labor Day – and then let’s get back to work and continue the fight for justice for working families in this country.”

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (140) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)