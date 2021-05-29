Congresswoman Barbara Lee In Tulsa, Oklahoma To Commemorate 1921 Tulsa Massacre Centennial
Oakland, CA – On Monday, May 31st, Congresswoman Barbara Lee will visit Tulsa, Oklahoma to commemorate the Centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
Congresswoman Lee (CA-13) plans to attend various community events with descendants of the Tulsa Massacre and members of the Black Tulsan community.
“In one of the worst acts of racist violence in U.S. history, a White mob ransacked a prosperous African American neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing an estimated 300 Black men, women, and children,” Congresswoman Lee said. “We know that Black Tulsans have still not recovered from the impact of the Massacre. Decades of state-sanctioned discrimination prevented the community from rebuilding their economic vitality. We are joining in Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of this senseless tragedy to recommit ourselves to investing in the Black economy, recovering from systemic oppression, and dismantling institutional racism.”
On Thursday, Congresswoman Lee joined with her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus for a virtual discussion on the 1921 Massacre, its impact, and the pathway forward. Congresswoman Lee is a cosponsor of Rep. Hank Johnson’s Tulsa-Greenwood Massacre Claims Accountability Act of 2021, which creates a federal cause of action for massacre-related claims by survivors and their descendants and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s H.Res. 398, Recognizing the Forthcoming Centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which passed the house on May 18th.
For information on Congresswoman Lee’s media availability during the trip, email [email protected]
Who Is Congresswoman Barbara Lee?
Congresswoman Lee is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Chair of the subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair Emeritus of the Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Health Task Force, and Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus. She also serves as Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity. As a member of the House Democratic Leadership, she is the highest ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress.
