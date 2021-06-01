Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Honor Veterans By Protecting The Nation They Fought For

Congresswoman Barbara Lee Statement: Honor the Service of Veterans by Protecting the Nation They Fought For

Oakland, CA – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) issued the following statement today honoring the service of our nation’s veterans.

“As we begin to build back after a year of tragedy and uncertainty, it is important that we pause and take stock of the sacrifices that veterans and service members have made and continue to make for our country.

Service members have answered the call of duty both abroad and at home throughout this crisis. Always rising to the occasion, even during a time of pandemic. Many reported to duty right here at home by manning food banks and setting up emergency medical facilities throughout the country.

Today is about honoring the commitment our service members both past and present have made to this country and the commitment that we have made to them.

I am the proud daughter of a veteran and I am committed to ensuring veterans and their families not only receive the benefits entitled to them but that they also are supported in civilian life.

This Memorial Day, we must honor veterans by protecting the nation they fought for – by making sure that everyone in our country has the help they need to stay healthy, recover and thrive, and that all Americans are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Today I offer my deepest gratitude to all who have served and their families. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Who is Congresswoman Barbara Lee of 13th Congressional District, Oakland

Congresswoman Lee is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Chair of the subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair Emeritus of the Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Health Task Force, and Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus. She also serves as Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity. As a member of the House Democratic Leadership, she is the highest ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to Zennie@zennie62.com for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month May 2021 (391) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)