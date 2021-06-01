Congresswoman Barbara Lee: Honor Veterans By Protecting The Nation They Fought For
Congresswoman Barbara Lee Statement: Honor the Service of Veterans by Protecting the Nation They Fought For
Oakland, CA – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) issued the following statement today honoring the service of our nation’s veterans.
“As we begin to build back after a year of tragedy and uncertainty, it is important that we pause and take stock of the sacrifices that veterans and service members have made and continue to make for our country.
Service members have answered the call of duty both abroad and at home throughout this crisis. Always rising to the occasion, even during a time of pandemic. Many reported to duty right here at home by manning food banks and setting up emergency medical facilities throughout the country.
Today is about honoring the commitment our service members both past and present have made to this country and the commitment that we have made to them.
I am the proud daughter of a veteran and I am committed to ensuring veterans and their families not only receive the benefits entitled to them but that they also are supported in civilian life.
This Memorial Day, we must honor veterans by protecting the nation they fought for – by making sure that everyone in our country has the help they need to stay healthy, recover and thrive, and that all Americans are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote.
Today I offer my deepest gratitude to all who have served and their families. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Who is Congresswoman Barbara Lee of 13th Congressional District, Oakland
Congresswoman Lee is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and Chair of the subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. She serves as Co-Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair Emeritus of the Progressive Caucus, Co-Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Health Task Force, and Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus. She also serves as Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity. As a member of the House Democratic Leadership, she is the highest ranking African American woman in the U.S. Congress.
