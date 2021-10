https://youtu.be/GnbmdHIGVRU

Oakland News Now – Comcast & Mayor Schaaf Get White LA PR Firm For Oakland Black Business News Press No Questions Event – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this content.

Comcast & Mayor Schaaf Get White LA PR Firm For Oakland Black Business News Press No Questions Event

This is the email I was sent:

Comcast, Elected Officials and Business Leaders to Announce Major Investment Fund for Oakland’s Diverse Small Businesses Comcast’s Investment Fund Will Help Small Businesses Owned By People Of Color Grow As They Navigate Challenges Coming Out Of The Pandemic OAKLAND, CA – On Friday, October 1, Comcast California will host a virtual press conference in partnership with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Assembly Member Mia Bonta, the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce and other local and business leaders to announce a major new Investment Fund that will soon be available for small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American, among others in the city of Oakland. WHEN: Friday, October 1, 2021

10:00AM – 10:30AM WHO: Mia Bonta, California Assembly Member – District 18

Mayor Libby Schaaf, City of Oakland

Phong La, Alameda County Assessor

Cathy Adams, President & CEO, Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce

Judi Townsend, RISE Recipient, Owner of Mannequin Madness WHERE: Zoom link to press conference can be found here: https://ift.tt/39Uyv5t

Guess what? Its not a ZOOM link. They just want you to watch them talk and report on it. That’s it.

And the PR firm they hired is based in Los Angeles and has no black or Latino person on staff. In fact, Fiona Hutton Associates team photo page looks like a model catalog for JCrew, or something.

In fact, JCrew is more diverse!

This is a bad look. You can’t find a black-owned media company? Could have called ZENNIE62MEDIA!

Stay tuned.

