https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej42P9FTwZg



Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://ift.tt/3iTXYku

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black and White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black and White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.

