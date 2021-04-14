Coinbase Direct Listing Discussion
ONN – Coinbase Direct Listing Discussion – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
[Live at 10:00am PT] Join Coinbase co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and Coinbase President & COO, Emilie Choi, in conversation with Marc Andreessen discussing Coinbase’s journey to becoming a public company, and what they’re focused on for the company’s future.
This content is being provided to you for informational purposes only. Nothing discussed in this video is intended to be investment advice. This content, and any information contained therein, does not constitute a recommendation by Coinbase to buy, sell or hold any security, financial product or instrument referenced in the content.
