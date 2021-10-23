Cody Martin EPIC DUNK ON JARRETT ALLEN 🤯 ERIC COLLINS SHOCKED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjqkfC2V5Iw
Cody Martin EPIC DUNK ON JARRETT ALLEN 🤯 ERIC COLLINS SHOCKED
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season SHOP OUR MERCH: https://hoh.world Follow …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for House Of Highlights uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Instant Reaction to the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Win Over the Toronto Maple Leafs October 22, 2021
- Indiana pacers vs Washington Wizards – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- Top Story with Tom Llamas – October 22 | NBC News NOW October 22, 2021
- Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- PACERS at WIZARDS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- Retired OPD Chief Recovering Following Gas Station Shootout October 22, 2021
- Davis Bertans With the CLUTCH STEP BACK THREE on the PACERS 🔥 October 22, 2021
- Suns vs. Lakers 10/22/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 22, 2021
- Facu Campazzo SAUCY Handle & Finish 😲 October 22, 2021
- Zach LaVine DRAINS Back to Back Deep Threes October 22, 2021
- Bengals at Ravens – Sunday 10/24/21 – NFL Betting Picks and Predictions | Picks & Parlays October 22, 2021
- Nets @ 76ers | NBA on ESPN Live Scoreboard | #KIATIPOFF21 October 22, 2021
- Chris Hayes Scales Math Of Biden Plan Compared To Defense Budget, Tax Cuts October 22, 2021
- Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder 10/22/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips 4K October 22, 2021
- KNICKS at MAGIC | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- HORNETS at CAVALIERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 22, 2021 October 22, 2021
- New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- Terrence Ross Really Put Randle in a Headlock 😅 October 22, 2021
- Bay Area Forecast: Timeline and Preparing for Weekend Atmospheric River October 22, 2021
- Saving a million salmon and a tribe in a historic drought – BBC News October 22, 2021
- Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers – Full Game Highlights | October 22, 2021 NBA Season October 22, 2021
- LaMelo Ball with 17 Points, 6 Assists & 5 Steals vs Cavaliers 🔥 October 22, 2021
- San Jose commercial building fire October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin Kills Movie Cinematographer By A Prop Gun, By: Vinny Lospinuso October 22, 2021
- LaMelo Gives A No Look Pass 🔥 A Thing of Beauty October 22, 2021
- Bulls broadcasters Were Loving This Zach LaVine Pass to Alex Caruso 😤 October 22, 2021
- I Took 4 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Between Feb 2021 And Oct 2021 – Here’s The Impact On Me – Part 4 October 22, 2021
- CHI-SLAMMA-JAMMA In Full Effect On Back to Back Breaks 👀 October 22, 2021
- Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- Virginia governor’s race tightens as Election Day nears October 22, 2021
- One Move EVERY NFL Team MUST Make At The 2021 NFL Trade Deadline October 22, 2021
- NFL Picks Falcons v Dolphins Prediction 10 24 2021 Best Bets Betting Tips Odds Today October 22, 2021
- Cody Martin EPIC DUNK ON JARRETT ALLEN 🤯 ERIC COLLINS SHOCKED October 22, 2021
- Friday’s Best Bets: NBA Player Props, Spreads & O/U Picks for October 22nd (6-0 on Spreads & O/U’s!) October 22, 2021
- Paid leave proposal reduced as Democrats work to scale back social spending bill October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog