CNN hypocrisy | Chaos helps economy if created under Biden administration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ov2H2O8N2nU
CNN hypocrisy | Chaos helps economy if created under Biden administration
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Do you think Biden is failing in his presidency? Well, CNN is here to change your mind – because the current chaos is ‘just the kind of chaos the American …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Russia Today News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Meet the MFN Members: Dr. P. Qasimah Boston, Tallahassee Food Network October 29, 2021
- CNN hypocrisy | Chaos helps economy if created under Biden administration October 29, 2021
- LIVE: Market Matters with CNBC’s Bob Pisani — 10/29/2021 October 29, 2021
- Breaking: Queen advised by doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks October 29, 2021
- Biden heads to G-20 and UN Climate Conference, plus Democrats spar over $1.75T spending plan October 29, 2021
- Project Pat: I Was Meeting Up With Cartels Before Three 6 Mafia Blew Up (Part 6) October 29, 2021
- ‘We Would Take Legal Action And Fight Back’: Ashley Moody Promotes Lawsuit Against Vaccine Mandate October 29, 2021
- Bay Area Halloween costumes October 29, 2021
- Outside Lands returns October 29, 2021
- Ice Skating Rink at Union Square in San Francisco October 29, 2021
- Bay Area welcomes FIFA officials for 2026 World Cup October 29, 2021
- Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, Joined By Gov. Kathy Hochul, Holds Get Out The Vote Rally October 29, 2021
- “Don’t make lies about my players or me!” | Solskjaer responds following Liverpool defeat October 29, 2021
- Luenell: Jada Made Will Smith Look Bad on Red Table Talk (Flashback) October 29, 2021
- Biden Assures Macron That France Is ‘Incredibly Valuable’ U.S. Ally October 29, 2021
- Braves fan gifts Astros fans tickets to World Series | FOX 5 News October 29, 2021
- Makeup artist transforms into horror’s biggest villains effortlessly on TikTok l GMA October 29, 2021
- FIRST TAKE | Stephen A. OVERRATED Las Vegas Raiders is best team AFC right now!, Derek Carr is MVP October 29, 2021
- Omar Gooding on “Baby Boy” Not Performing Well at the Box Office (Part 17) October 29, 2021
- UFC 268 Free Fight: Justin Gaethje vs Michael Johnson October 29, 2021
- Oakland Athletics October 29, 2021
- ‘I am Jill’s husband’: Biden introduces himself to Catholic priest October 29, 2021
- ‘The Grinch Who Stole Christmas Lives In The White House’: GOP Lawmaker Laces Into Biden October 29, 2021
- Steve Wozniak talks Apple, and accepting pitches for his YouTube show ‘Unicorn Hunters’, October 29, 2021
- Books and films to binge this weekend for Halloween l GMA October 29, 2021
- Houston against Braves in Atlanta for Game 3 of World Series October 29, 2021
- Breaking: Wife found guilty of murdering husband over birthday meal row October 29, 2021
- Policing and crime become flashpoints in Minneapolis mayor race October 29, 2021
- Patriots Postgame Press Conferences 10/31 October 29, 2021
- UFC 267 Watch Along w/ Jens Pulver, TJ De Santis & Pearl Gonzalez October 29, 2021
- Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Smith ‘Never Had an Issue in the Bedroom’ After Sex Talk October 29, 2021
- Philadelphia Eagles speak to the media October 29, 2021
- Biden Administration May Pay Millions To Migrant Families Separated At Border October 29, 2021
- ETF Spotlight: iShares Nasdaq Biotech, IBB October 29, 2021
- Outspoken GOP Trump critic, won’t seek reelection for US House seat October 29, 2021
- Amazon shares falls after earnings miss October 29, 2021
- Iconic locations Hollywood transformed into the scariest places in America l GMA October 29, 2021
- Last-minute costumes for Halloween l GMA October 29, 2021
- FIRST LOOK! “LIMITED” 2022 Chevrolet Silverado RST, REDLINE! October 29, 2021
- Will They Get TRADED? | Top 10 Trade Targets 2021 NFL Trade Deadline October 29, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog