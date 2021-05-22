https://youtu.be/n4cSeUpuV8A

ONN – CNN Cuts Rick Santorum For Racist Remarks: Zennie Abraham’s Primer For Conservative TV Pundits, Vloggers – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

CNN Cuts Rick Santorum For Racist Remarks: Zennie Abraham’s Primer For Conservative TV Pundits, Vloggers

In the wake of CNN cutting Rick Santorum, an act for which I shed a little tear, but not a full one, I created this primer for conservative TV pundits and vloggers. And for more on the story read Deadline’s: Rick Santorum Tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo He “Misspoke” In Remarks About Native Americans; Don Lemon Says Interview Made Him “Furious”

Now, many of you who’ve followed me over the years know I’m recognized as a Democrat, and I am. But the way the world’s turning, there are some who choose to treat me as if I am conservative, without really defining their reasons.

Since I have concluded the people who do this (some in elected office in Oakland and the SF Bay Area) don’t really stop to think about their chosen perceptions in any real detail, this primer should help them. Or shock them.

Overall, I am firmly convinced America’s decent into rampant anti-intellectualism is now a head-long dive of fantastic proportions that only drastic actions can have any hope of pulling us out of. With that in mind, here’s my simple primer.

Oh, and what’s a primer? A primer is officially defined as “a short informative piece of writing”.

Primer Of Rules For Conservative TV Pundits And Vloggers

Rule 1. When entering any debate or discussion on political or policy news, form your thinking around this simple model of institutional relationships:

A. Without people there would not be markets. Markets do not exist if there are no people. Even a computerized market is just a programmatic expression of what people think, nothing more

B. Markets are created by people, and are governed by rules and social customs that become laws.

C. All American laws exist directly or indirectly with respect to the U.S. Constitution and The Bill of Rights. Where they do not, the laws are terminated, or should be.

D. Government intervention in a market is really a law created by people to correct a perceived market imperfection. Rent control is one example.

E. Markets are always imperfect so there will always be government intervention.

Rule 2: When entering any debate or discussion on political or policy news of the day, always evaluate the story with respect to the U.S. Constitution. Always ask the question “Is there a constitutional violation here.” That will frame your answers regarding protesting, policing, financial markets, education, etc.

Rule 3: Never make a statement that excludes one group of people by race or ethnicity. For example, don’t make a statement that one group puts in garbage in one area versus another group. If you have to make an observation, lean on data from the U.S. Census, only, and not a conservative or liberal source.

Rule 4: Never make a statement not based on your experiences with racism or sexism, and is designed to apply to people you do not know who may be of a certain racial or ethnic background. Where possible, bring the conversation back to one of institutional matters of law and markets. So, if you have a story where the California Highway Patrol violated your constitutional rights, and you learned there was a study that the CHP stopped people of color many times more than whites, tell that story.

Rule 5: Always seek improvement in our institutional framework, and racial and ethnic harmony, in your comments. But never fear to be critical of our institutional framework. Remember, conservative thought is a political and social philosophy promoting traditional social institutions – foremost among them our U.S. Constitution. So, conservative thought is, by turns, also liberal and progressive. It just depends on the situation.

Post-script. Make sure you have basic training in economics, micro-economics, macro-economics, and public sector economics. As an added plus, learn system dynamics, build system dynamics models, and join the System Dynamics Society.

Stay tuned.

