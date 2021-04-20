City of Oakland, Partners, Welcome New Brooklyn Basin Affordable Housing Units Residents
Oakland –– The City of Oakland, in partnership with MidPen Housing and the Oakland Housing Authority hosted a press conference today to celebrate the opening and resident move-in of Vista Estero and Paseo Estero, two new affordable housing communities.
When fully realized, Brooklyn Basin will be a new mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood along Oakland’s waterfront, featuring over 3,000 new homes, creative retail, parks, and open spaces along 64 acres. This includes Vista Estero and Paseo Estero, which will provide 110 and 101 deeply affordable rental apartments for seniors and families, respectively.
“Opening hundreds of new affordable housing units for our most vulnerable families and seniors along our beautiful waterfront is a great accomplishment today, but we must continue to build more affordable housing for Oakland’s future,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. “Our community led a long and difficult charge to ensure that a new development at Brooklyn Basin included spaces and places for longtime residents and set a new standard for community engagement. Today we celebrate a unique collaboration among our local developers, residents, and the City of Oakland, to ensure that Oakland remains a place where everyone belongs.”
The result of an innovative and highly collaborative public/private partnership, what was once an underutilized and mostly industrial site, is being transformed into a highly livable, walkable, and beautifully designed community that will benefit generations to come.
“There is much to celebrate today,” said Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas. “My history with this project goes back 15 years, when two years previously, community organizations began listening sessions for local residents about what they envisioned for this project – and that is the beautiful, new, affordable housing for residents of Oakland. I want to also acknowledge that these units were built by Oaklanders with good union jobs. It takes so much to bring complex mixed-use developments like this to fruition – this is the type of City, private, and community partnership that will continue to move the City of Oakland forward with affordable housing.”
Over 8,000 applications were received from interested individuals and families for the two buildings. Approximately 50% of the applications received for each property were already residents from Oakland.
Most other applicants were from cities throughout Alameda County. MidPen is committed to sustainable development, including the use of advanced green building method – recycled content materials; energy and water efficient appliances; photovoltaic and solar thermal systems; and drought-tolerant landscaping. As such, both buildings have received LEED Silver certification.
“Paseo Estero and Vista Estero at Brooklyn Basin demonstrate the tireless commitment of the City of Oakland to build much-needed affordable housing for all of its residents,” said Matthew O. Franklin, President and CEO of MidPen Housing. “Creating 211 new affordable homes will make a major impact in this community by addressing the need for high-quality housing for Oakland’s families and seniors.”
Paseo Estero offers 101 units; Vista Estero offers 110 units. Between both buildings, a total of 20 families/individuals have already moved in. Residents of both buildings will enjoy on-site programs and services coordinated by MidPen Services:
Paseo Estero Profile
Available units: 101
Residents:
Families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI)
Services Offered:
Adult Services Programming
Financial capabilities courses
Workforce development
Health and wellness programs
ESL courses
Youth Services Programming –
Academic-based after school and summer programs
Leadership skills
Engagement in career paths and college exploration
Connection to Community Resources
Vista Estero Profile
Available units: 110
Residents:
Seniors earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI)
Services Offered:
Health & Wellness Programming
Care coordination and case management
Functional independence assessments
Movement classes
Health fairs/health screens
“Brown Bag” food assistance programs
Independent living classes
Safety education
Quality of Life Social Programming:
Holiday celebrations
Field trips
Other social events
Connection to Community Resources
