City Of Oakland Encourages Oakland Residents To Apply For Police Commission

Oakland – Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Selection Panel for the Oakland Police Commission today announced the opening of the application process to serve on the Oakland Police Commission.

“Oakland’s volunteer Police Commission is currently the most powerful and independent Police Commission in the country,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “When the actions of a member of the Oakland Police Department are called into question, the public must have total confidence that allegations of misconduct are taken seriously, investigations are thorough, transparent, and fair, and offenders are held accountable when appropriate. The City remains committed to ongoing and nationally-recognized strides the Oakland Police Department has been making.”

Establishing and maintaining public trust and confidence in the Oakland Police Department (OPD) is essential for the department to provide the highest level of service to the community.

Selection Panel Chairperson Jim Chanin: “We are seeking dedicated community members that will hold the Oakland Police Department to the highest standards and speak up for the community at-large. If you are passionate about police accountability issues and justice, we want to hear from you.”

The Selection Panel will seek to make appointments that reflect Oaklanders’ diversity of experiences, especially individuals from communities experiencing the most frequent contact with the police. Strong commitment to police accountability and public service will be prioritized. Duties include overseeing the Community Police Review Agency, which conducts investigations into allegations of officer misconduct; Office of the Inspector General, which will conduct independent audits of OPD; propose changes to, approves, or rejects current or proposed OPD policies; and removes the Chief of Police for cause, as well as other duties.

Commissioners must meet two criteria:

a. be a resident of the City of Oakland; and

b. be over the age of 18 by date of first Commission meeting.

The Selection Panel strongly encourages formerly incarcerated individuals to apply.

Individuals meeting the following criteria are not eligible to serve on the Police Commission: current sworn police officers; current city employees; former OPD sworn employees; current or former employees, officials, or representatives of an employee association representing sworn police officers; attorneys with pending claim or lawsuit against OPD; and attorneys who have filed a claim or lawsuit against OPD that was resolved during the past year.

Applications are available at www.oaklandca.gov/policecommission and will be accepted until June 15, 2021, when the Selection Panel will begin to interview candidates. Appointments will be made no later than October 16, 2021. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

