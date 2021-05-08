Christopher McDonald On His Favorite Roles – Asked At 2016 Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvZhNkS6ykU
ONN – Christopher McDonald On His Favorite Roles – Asked At 2016 Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
Christopher McDonald On His Favorite Roles – Asked At 2016 Night Of 100 Stars Oscars Party
The famed character actor has played in hundreds of movie and TV shows, so at The 2016 Night Of 100 Stars, I asked him what his favorites were. He said “Happy Gillmore” and “Thelma and Louise”. – vlog produced by Zennie Abraham Zennie62 Blog https://ift.tt/1d6iMwr
