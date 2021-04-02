CES Las Vegas 2022: Catching Up With CES And Tech News Ahead Of 2022

The Consumer Technology Association, otherwise known as CTA, has staked its claim toward a positive future: a return to Las Vegas and what will be CES 2022, and folks, this vlogger can’t wait. CES and Las Vegas were made for each other. So, on the cyber road to Las Vegas, here’s the latest tech news from CES, courtesy of its newsletter from Tuesday, March 30th, 2021:

Growth Areas Fueling the Future of Care

Digital health was top of mind in the past year, as the world turned to telehealth solutions and remote patient monitoring to find ways to protect their well-being during a challenging year.

Key growth areas and trends focused on the business of the industry have been highlighted by the pandemic.

Learn more about the latest insights driving models care beyond COVID-19, the new products redefining well-being and some of the visionaries moving the needle.

Latest News in Digital Health

Three Investment Growth Areas in Digital Health

At CES 2021, investment leaders shared insights about key areas of digital health where they are focused on investing, and how these growth areas can fuel the future of care.

CES 2021 Interview: Lisa Ernst, P&G

Interviewed by CES Anchor Justine Ezarik (iJustine), P&G’s Lisa Ernst discusses the company’s Oral B iO, sustainability and home care experiences, the ways in which P&G is a tech company, and how an idea goes from a spark to retail shelves.

CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees in Health and Wellness

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Explore all the honorees of the health and wellness category, including the five below. Click on each to learn more: ARK Sports, Oticon More, Themis, Vayyar Home, ZEISS UVClean.

Digital Health in 2020: Successes, Needs and Paths Forward

The year 2020 was digital health’s year to do exactly what it was designed for: treat remotely, diagnose accurately and share massive amounts of data to improve outcomes. Experts from Verily, Kinsa, Massachusetts General Hospital and UnitedHealth Group provide real-life examples of what has worked, where our health care system needs to improve, and how all this will change the way health care is delivered in the near future.

The past year delivered a bombshell to the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. The world, particularly the health care system, was forced to respond rapidly and with remarkable agility. Digital health was in demand to do exactly what it was designed to do: treat remotely, diagnose accurately, share massive amounts of data to improve outcomes, and so much more. This session will take a close look at how technology delivered, where our health care system and health tech need to improve, and how these new rules of contagion will change the way future pandemics are fought.

Join The Consumer Technology Association Now, And Before CES Las Vegas 2022

There are many benefits to being a CTA member, and that comes from me as vlogger, and not from the newsletter. I have enjoyed an 11 year association with the Consumer Technology Association from the place of media and CES Las Vegas. But CTA comprises the world of consumer technology, and is a who’s who of potential contacts for you. Go here and join CTA, and see you in Las Vegas in 2022!

