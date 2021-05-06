Carroll Fife Oakland District 3 Councilmember On Housing, Homelessness, and Reform
ONN – Carroll Fife Oakland District 3 Councilmember On Housing, Homelessness, and Reform – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube
Carroll Fife Oakland District 3 Councilmember On Housing, Homelessness, and Reform
The District 3 Oakland City Councilmember has another presentation on the problems of housing and homelessness.
Stay tuned.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media’s Zennie62 YouTube and Oakland News Now Today Blog SF Bay Area: this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a vlogger with the Zennie62 on YouTube Partner Channel, then uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours. Now, news is reported with a smartphone: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
Related Posts (YARPP)
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Carroll Fife Oakland District 3 Councilmember On Housing, Homelessness, and Reform
- This Bullying Oakland Mayor Schaaf Has Gone Too Far – Terrorizing Libby As Evil As Police Brutality
- SpaceX’s Starship SN15 Makes First Landing Without Exploding
- John Jones Has A Major Surprise For Oakland California Friends, Politicians
- Oakland Planning Commission Approved Giant 415 20th Skyscraper Ignores Homeless – Thomas Berkeley?
- Oakland Planning Commission Meets Livestream On 415 20th, The Tallest Building In Oakland, If Built
- Oakland And San Francisco Hire California Movers USA For Your Next Relocation
- 415 20th Street Will Be Oakland’s Tallest Building, Draw 3,800 Employees – Planning Commission Says It Has No Impact
- Oakland Lacrosse Club, Oakland Athletic League, OUSD Partner For Girls Lacrosse League
- Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow: The Futurism Of Walt Disney
- Weather Forecast Oakland, California 05/05/2021
- SF Bay Area Bicycle Is Back With: Bike Oakland Ride To The New Ghost Town
- Oakland City Council Approves Including Councilmember Bas, Taylor, Police Alternatives In Budget
- 2021 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Sale Price Lease Bay Area Oakland Alameda Hayward Fremont San Leand
- Cinco De Mayo And The Significance In Oakland- By Joseph Armendariz
- Oakland Household Moving Company Movers Website For Relocation In Or From California
- Star Wars Day Is City Of Oakland’s Birthday! Oakland Turns 169 Years Old! Happy Birthday Oakland!
- Raiders On Star Wars Day – May The 4th Be With You, By Joseph Armendariz
- Casey Hayward Signs With Las Vegas Raiders. By Joseph Armendariz
- City Of Oakland Gives $480,000 In Cultural Grants To Artists, Nonprofits
Get involved!
Comments