Capolow Talks Oakland, The Bay Area, Having His Own Strain, Signing To Cinematic

Capolow “Off The Porch” Interview

Last week we linked with Oakland rapper Capolow for an exclusive “Off The Porch” interview! During our conversation he talked about coming out to Atlanta for the first time, life in East Oakland, jumping off the porch, being influenced by Boosie, getting his first buzz when he was in the group Trill Youngins while he was in high school, the music scene in the Bay right now, his first big song “Drip” in 2018, his catchy “Aye Aye” adlib, signing to Cinematic in 2019, having his own strain 304, the sacrifices & investments he had to make for his career, his upcoming project ‘Code Name 16’, the features that will be on the project, fatherhood, and much more!

Capolow

“Dirty Glove Weekly” Playlist

Interview by Haze of DGB

Shot by Brandon Collins

"Off The Porch" is Dirty Glove Bastard's exclusive interview series where artists, producers, DJs & industry insiders are given a platform to tell their unfiltered story.

