Calling A Black Female Supreme Court Nominee Token Is Racist, Which Means Anti-American

First, let me explain how I came to blog on this topic. Some vlogger I never heard of named “Matt Walsh” posted a YouTube video called “A Token Black Woman For The Supreme Court” and it wound up on my OaklandNewsNow.com blog, here. How? Because I set one of my algorithms to pick up YouTube video news about the Supreme Court, since it’s a major topic right now. (And yes, algorithmically-driven media is my thing here at ZENNIE62MEDIA, INC., but this is really not about that.)

Anyway, up pops the headline from Matt Walsh and I thought “Well, that’s obviously stupid, let me take that down”. But on the way to doing just that, I got to a point where the offending material was about to be deleted from OaklandNewsNow.com permanently and had this thought: since it’s on OaklandNewsNow.com let me make content about why what Mr. Walsh produced was so completely thoughtless and keep the debate on OaklandNewsNow.com at the same time.

I can show how Matt Walsh’s take (not the person himself) is completely brainless and baseless from the confines of my blog, and not Mark Z’s Facebook Jack’s Twitter, or some one else’s platform. I’ve got my own place – or, my company does because it owns it. And I will go to my Zennie62 YouTube Channel and blast out a vlog on this too, but I want to old-fashioned blog about this, and again, because I think his take was done without any evidence of intelligent thought, let alone American cultural and legal awareness. And now, here’s why.

Second, How We Got Here: President Biden Calls For Black Woman For Supreme Court

This week, Democratic President Joe Biden said he would focus on nominating a black woman for the United States Supreme Court. My though when I got the news was that it was way past time to do that, after all, the country has had this knee-jerk-reactive idea that anyone who is named to such a position has to be white. Show me the last time someone called a selection like Stephen Breyer, who’s retiring, a “token” white supreme court justice? Answer: never.

The reason is because we’re brainwashed to thinks someone white and male must be appointed to such a position where intellect is the productive horsepower necessary to do the job. The problem is that process of brainwashing is centuries long and contains far too many examples of what we now call human rights violations: slavery, segregation, and illegal application of laws just to make sure someone is jailed just because they’re black. I thought we had a United States Constitution which reads, first, that the President has the power to appoint Supreme Court Judges, second, that does not call for the same Supreme Court Judges to be white and male, or just white for that matter, and then reads..

The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.

And then, the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution reads as follows:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Now, I am not adopting a libertarian view here because it is intellectually clumsy with respect to The Constitution. It seems to me that Libertarians ignore the “ promote the general Welfare” part of The Constitution and just think we have the basic right to do anything, even it it has been determined to make some other American sick to death. My point is, a health-related government mandate to wear as mask so that other Americans are protected from contracting a virus is an action protected by The Constitution and because “general Welfare” does, in part, refer to our health (I know this is the focus of many a court battle, but the words are in the The Constitution and what they refer to, including health, is not debated). But selecting all white men for the United States Supreme Court is in no way defended by the same U.S. Constitution. However, protecting the “general Welfare” of the people is a basic tenant of the U.S. Constitution. Translation, you can’t go around being racist and sexist against Americans. Got that, Mark Walsh? Understand that Libertarians? I don’t care if it’s something we did as a country, arguably, the very act should be considered criminal and against the laws of the United States of America.

And that action is related to other racist and illegal action where black Americans were denied the right to obtain the best education possible. Moreover, that racist and illegal action served to retard the overall intellectual growth of blacks in America. So, now that we have the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which History.com reminds us:

The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, is considered one of the crowning legislative achievements of the civil rights movement. First proposed by President John F. Kennedy, it survived strong opposition from southern members of Congress and was then signed into law by Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson. In subsequent years, Congress expanded the act and passed additional civil rights legislation such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

So, with all of that, here comes YouTube vlogger Matt Walsh (who’s so in love with his beard I wish someone would shave it off) to tell us, basically, that Supreme Court Justices should be white men. He does not come out a say that, but he hides behind the view by calling President Biden’s call for the selection of a black woman “tokenism”. Again, that view is racist and sexist and against the Constitution, because it’s racist and sexist. So, obviously, Matt Walsh can’t be called a Patriot at all and simply because he does not even bother to look at the basic documents that govern what it means to be an American – foremost among them, the United States Constitution.

What Matt does is apply the “What are you doing here?” view of President Biden’s call for a black female Supreme Court Judge. That idea expressed in “What are you doing here?” says that a person should be in a position because they “earned it”. Well, a person does not “earn” appointment as a Supreme Court Judge, they are picked for it – the Constitution says so. Again, coldly read the United States Constitution: the President holds all the cards, and can pick who they want. But, since the President is bound by the laws of the land, with the United States Constitution at the top of the list, the President can’t apply racist and sexist ideas to his selection of a Supreme Court Judge. So, even if that was the way of America, and it was, it’s got to stop.

And that points to the real truth.

The real truth is for centuries we have used racism and sexism to violate the rights of millions of Americans, and form a nation where people are brainwashed to think that, for example, an NFL Head Coach must be white and male. If a white or black female comes along who NFL players think can do the job of decision-making for them, then that person should at least be given a shot. If you have a problem with that, then you’re just not an American Patriot. Period.

But the bottom line is some in America do have a problem with that, and the media has been constructed to defend their point of view. We’ve built this idea that American media follows basic journalistic principles where the reporter is “objective” but the fact is, American media has been used, even by blacks within it, to defend a power structure that puts blacks, male and female, at the back. The simple fact that there is not a politically, financially, and technically-strong and present black-owned-and ran media today is all the proof I need to support my claim. Such an institutional instrument is needed if only to remind America when it’s stepping out of line with its ideal and even defend those left out who are not black) and Matt Walsh is certainly doing that.

Now, having said all of that, I recognize and defend that in America, Matt Walsh has a right to express his point of view, just as much as I have the right to prove that Matt Walsh’s view is anti-American. I have done so.

Stay tuned.