Brian Laundrie search: INSIDE motel where Gabby Petito’s fiancé stayed after the traffic stop

Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie stayed in a $78-a-night motel after police stopped them following a call about domestic violence. If you want to stay up to date on Gabby Petito’s case, please hit that subscribe button below and ring the bell for notifications so you never miss a video. I

Staff at the Bowen Motel in Moab, Utah, confirmed the 23-year-old had stayed at the accommodation after police took him there on August 12. According to the motel, the police do not have an arrangement set up with them but that it was a last-minute arrangement.

Bowen Motel said that they have been cooperating with the police’s investigation into Gabby’s murder.

13 days before the Gabby went missing, Moab City Police Department pulled the couple over after a 911 call was made about a domestic violence incident.

Petito was visibly distressed as she explained to the officer what they had been arguing about, while Laundrie was seen joking and laughing with the cops. Elsewhere in the clip, Petito is interviewed again while sitting in the back of the cop car.

An officer asks her if Laundrie hit her. She responds “I guess” through tears, and then clasps her chin in a grabbing motion to reenact what Laundrie allegedly did. She adds that she suffers from “anxiety” and that Laundrie “gets frustrated a lot.”

According to police, Petito and Laundrie were reluctant to separate but ultimately agreed to do so.

They helped Laundie stay at the Bowen Motel while Petito took possession of the van. The bodycam footage was captured 13 days before Petito was last seen in person. Moab police ultimately decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

Is Brian Laundrie involved in the murders of Kylen Schulte & Crystal Turner? Brian stayed at Bowen Motel Aug 12-13, just a 7-min walk to Woodys Tavern where they were last seen and a 15-min drive to the death site. Is that possible? The newlyweds were reported missing on August 13th, around the same day as the traffic stop So I’m speculating that it’s possible that night maybe Laundrie went out and murdered the couple. I’d like to point out that Moab County from 2006 up until Laundry arrived there were no murders, upon his arrival there were 3. Is it possible that he released out his aggression on these women? As we know from his restaurant encounter, they were fighting before Gabbie’s death and he was notably fighting with all the female restaurant patrons? What do you guys think.

Petito, who had been traveling across the country with Laundrie in their camper van since July 2, was last known to have been visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on August 25.

She was officially reported missing by her mom on September 11, two weeks after she’d last spoken to her daughter on the phone, and ten days after Laundrie returned home to Florida in their van without her. An autopsy performed on Tuesday confirmed that the body of Gabby had been found in Wyoming.

What do you guys think of the body cam footage from inside the motel? Sound off in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe by hitting my face on the right hand side.

