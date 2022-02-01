Brian Daboll, NY Giants Head Coach: See Brian Daboll, Think Adam Gase – By Anthony Carillo
vlog by Zennie62 YouTube.
The New York Football Giants introduced their new head coach today, but in my opinion they introduced the wrong one. Coach Daboll has a very good resume to be a head coach in the NFL, but in my humble opinion Brian Flores has a better one. I see Brian Daboll and think Adam Gase; a coach that looked good due to the talent on his team. Adam Gase was the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2013 when Peyton Manning reset the record book in passing. Then when Adam Gase got a head coaching job and actually had to build talent, he failed miserably (see Miami and the New York Jets).
I think the Giants are trying to save quarterback Daniel Jones, but this was the wrong way of doing it. They need to rely on their defense and have Daniel Jones make plays and be able to take shots knowing their defense is there to protect them if he makes a mistake. With multiple first round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, two in the top 10, the Giants should be able (hopefully) to get high talent to help accelerate this rebuild.
By Anthony Carillo
