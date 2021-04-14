https://youtu.be/VYBNrt9rOrw

ONN – Brian Armstrong Coinbase CEO Who Gave Me My First Bitcoin After Meeting At Mars Bar SF, Goes Public – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Brian Armstrong Coinbase CEO Who Gave Me My First Bitcoin After Meeting At Mars Bar SF, Goes Public

Congratulations to my friend Brian Armstrong, who I met during a fundraiser for Bryan Parker for Mayor of Oakland in San Francisco at Mars Bar in 2013.

Both of us were introduced by a mutual friend there, and as it turned out, had a number of shared acquaintances, including Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, who I interviewed 13 years ago at the Web 2.0 party thrown for him after AdTech.

Anyway, Brian gave me my first bitcoin after that meeting. My only mistake was not buying enough to have one full bitcoin, then holding it. I always held on to some, which proved to be a smart investment system.

I have been with Coinbase since the beginning. Ups and few downs and a lot of good in between.

Congratulations Brian!

Also, this proves that in the digital age the San Francisco Bay Area is the Detroit of the 21st Century. Many of today’s tech giants I met when they were just getting started. Why? First, living in Oakland, and second, gaining friendships in tech. And third, not fearing to attend tech functions.

Got that?

Stay tuned.

